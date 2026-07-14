Here's Why You Should Retain Cabot Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

Cabot Corporation’s CBT shares have surged 32.5% so far this year on the back of battery materials business momentum, strategic portfolio expansion and cost optimization actions, which have helped offset a challenging market environment. The Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry grew 16.8% during the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s find out why CBT stock is worth retaining at the moment.

Battery Materials Momentum & Strategic Initiatives Aid CBT

Cabot is well positioned to benefit from the demand growth in battery materials, supported by the rising adoption of electric vehicles and the rapid build-out of battery energy storage systems. Strong customer service, multi-year supply agreements and expanding capacities have fueled robust growth in the Battery Materials product line, while the company expects further upside in fiscal 2026.

Beyond battery materials, Cabot continues to strengthen its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and new product introductions, including sustainable solutions under its EVOLVE platform. The company is also optimizing costs by rationalizing assets in South America and Europe. Healthy cash generation, disciplined capital allocation and continued shareholder returns further reinforce Cabot's long-term growth outlook.

Cabot is pursuing asset optimization across its global plant network, with an intention of capacity rationalization at operations in South America and Europe, subject to local consultation processes. Management expects these actions to generate approximately $22 million of annualized fixed-cost savings once fully implemented.

Weak Tire Market & Volume Pressures Cloud Near-Term Outlook

Despite its strategic progress, Cabot faces several near-term challenges. The company's Reinforcement Materials business continues to experience challenges in the tire market in North America and the Asia Pacific, exerting volume pressure. Softer demand, pricing environment, intense competition and pressure from annual contract negotiations have weighed on profitability.

Tariff-related uncertainty has also led customers to adopt a cautious approach, resulting in reduced volumes across the business. Moreover, the company's significant capital spending on capacity expansion, compliance and other strategic programs is likely to weigh on free cash flow in the near term, even though these investments are expected to support long-term growth.

Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus

Cabot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote

CBT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CBT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While KRO sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, CRS and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRO’s 2026 loss is pinned at 33 cents per share, indicating a 65.63% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed the rest. KRO’sshares have gained 4.2% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.56 per share, indicating a rise of 41.18% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.95%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 34 cents per share, indicating a 17.24% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%. ASM’s shares have gained 37.7% over the past year.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cabot Corporation (CBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.