Here's Why You Should Retain Broadridge (BR) in Your Portfolio

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s BR shares have gained 10% in the past six months compared with a 9.5% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. The company’s earnings for fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 are expected to increase 12.9% and 9.9%, respectively.

Factors That Bode Well

We are impressed with Broadridge’s endeavors to reward shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments. The company returned a respective $261.7 million and $241 million in dividends in fiscal 2021 and 2020. In fiscal 2019, Broadridge returned $466.2 million through a combination of dividend payment of $211.2 million and share repurchases worth $225 million. Such moves indicate the company’s commitment to boost shareholders’ value and underline its confidence in its business. They not only instill investors’ confidence but also contribute to earnings per share.

BR has a strong business model that helps it generate recurring revenues. A good percentage of the company’s business comes from recurring fee revenues, which include contributions from net new business, internal growth and acquisition-related synergies. Recurring fee revenues of $751 million increased 16% year over year in first-quarter fiscal 2022.

Some Risks

Broadridge has a debt-laden balance sheet. The company’s cash and cash equivalent balance of $317 million at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2022 was considerably below the total debt level of $4.17 billion. The company has no short-term debt to clear.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget CAR, Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Avis Budget has an expected revenue growth rate of around 69.8% for the current year. CAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 76.9%, on average.

Avis Budget’s shares have surged 460.9% in the past year. It has a long-term earnings growth of 18.8%. CAR sports a Zacks #1 Rank.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected revenue growth rate of around 94% for the current fiscal year. CCRN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 206.8% in the past year. It has a long-term earnings growth of 21.5%. CCRN sport a Zacks #1 Rank.

CRA International has an expected revenue growth rate of around 12% for the current year. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51%, on average.

CRA International’s shares have surged 87.7% in the past year. It has a long-term earnings growth of 15.5%. CRAI carries a Zacks #2 (Buy) Rank.



