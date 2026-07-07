Here's Why You Should Retain AMN Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its broad array of services. The optimism is led by strong momentum in its Managed Services Program (MSP), rising labor disruption demand and investments in technology and AI-driven platforms. However, industry shifts, pricing pressure and healthcare cost-consciousness are major downsides.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have jumped 126.9% in the year-to-date period against the industry's 14.6% decline. However, the S&P 500 Index has risen 10.3% in the said timeframe.

This renowned player in the healthcare total talent services space has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion. The company projects 98.5% of earnings growth for 2026 and expects to witness continued improvements in its business. AMN Healthcare surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 53.25%.



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Factors Favoring AMN Stock

Healthcare Workforce Solutions Strengthening Client Relationships: AMN Healthcare is benefiting from a shift in healthcare providers' workforce priorities. During the first-quarter 2026earnings call management noted that hospitals are no longer primarily focused on reducing contract labor usage. They are seeking long-term workforce optimization through predictive analytics, technology-enabled staffing and total talent management. The company strengthened its MSP business by adding a new Locum MSP client, and renewing and expanding its largest Locums contract. These developments, combined with deeper client relationships built during recent labor disruption events, position AMN to capture additional market share as healthcare organizations increasingly prefer strategic workforce partners over traditional staffing vendors.

AI and Technology Investments Driving Operational Efficiency: AMN continues to leverage artificial intelligence and digital tools to improve recruiting efficiency, clinician engagement and workforce management. The company introduced new AI-powered capabilities within its WorkWise platform, including automated candidate scoring, enhanced job search functionality and AI-assisted job description creation. Its AI recruiter helped deploy more than 10,000 clinicians during the quarter, while the AMN Passport mobile app recorded more than 30% growth in users and over 50% growth in monthly active users.

The company recently partnered with Brightfield to enhance its workforce intelligence capabilities. Brightfield's Talent Data Exchange (TDX) complements AMN's proprietary workforce insights, improving market transparency and labor planning. The partnership also enhances AMN's WorkWise ecosystem with stronger decision-support capabilities.

These technology investments are improving hiring speed, strengthening clinician engagement and enhancing workforce planning capabilities, supporting management's long-term goal of expanding revenue while improving operating leverage.

Improving Core Business Momentum and Financial Strength: Beyond the temporary boost from labor disruption events, AMN Healthcare's underlying businesses showed encouraging signs of recovery. Excluding labor disruption assignments, Nurse and Allied Solutions returned to year-over-year traveler volume growth for the first time since 2022, while international staffing posted its first year-over-year revenue increase since late 2023. Leadership search also returned to growth, reflecting improving demand across multiple service lines. With improving demand trends, disciplined capital management and management targeting sustainable revenue growth alongside faster adjusted EBITDA expansion, the company appears well positioned for long-term growth.

Downsides of AMN Stock

Softness in Key Staffing Markets: Although AMN's Nurse and Allied business is showing signs of recovery, some of its core staffing markets remain under pressure. During first-quarter 2026, management noted that physician staffing demand remains soft, with many Locums clients focusing on centralized program management and hiring permanent physicians. Demand has also shifted toward the more competitive third-party channel, where fill rates are lower and pricing pressure is higher. At the same time, healthcare systems are investing in internal recruiting capabilities, workforce analytics and AI-powered staffing tools, which could reduce reliance on external staffing providers over time.

Client Concentration and Industry Consolidation Risks: Consolidation among healthcare providers continues to strengthen customers' bargaining power, allowing them to negotiate lower staffing rates and centralize workforce management. Mergers may also result in the loss of contracts if the combined organizations choose existing vendors. AMN Healthcare derives approximately 22% of its consolidated revenues from Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, making the company dependent on a single large customer. As healthcare organizations use vendor management systems and group purchasing organizations, pricing pressure and customer concentration could weigh on future revenue growth and margins.

Regulatory and Competitive Challenges: AMN operates in a highly regulated and competitive healthcare staffing industry. Changes in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, workforce regulations, immigration policies and evolving rules surrounding AI, cybersecurity and data privacy could increase compliance costs and influence customer hiring decisions. The company also faces competition from large national staffing firms, specialized healthcare recruiters and technology-driven workforce providers. As hospitals continue expanding in-house staffing programs and adopting AI-enabled workforce management solutions, AMN Healthcare must invest in technology and service innovation to protect its competitive position.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price

AMN Healthcare Services Inc price | AMN Healthcare Services Inc Quote

Estimate Trend

AMN Healthcare has been witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for 2026. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings per share has improved 40% to $2.70.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $626 million and 22 cents, respectively, suggesting 4.9% and 26.7% declines from the year-ago reported numbers.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Pacific Biosciences of California PACB.

West Pharmaceutical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 core earnings per share of 85 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.3%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Pacific Biosciences of California, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss per share of 12 cents, which came narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.4%. Revenues of $37.2 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3%.

Pacific Biosciences of California has an estimated earnings growth rate of 22.6% for 2026. PACB’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 29.8%.

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AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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