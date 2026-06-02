Here's Why You Should Retain AMN Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its broad array of services. The optimism is led by strong momentum in its Managed Services Program (MSP), rising labor disruption demand and investments in technology and AI-driven platforms. However, industry shifts, pricing pressure and healthcare cost-consciousness are major downsides.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have jumped 86.1% in the year-to-date period against the industry's 17.4% decline. However, the S&P 500 Index has risen 11.1% in the said timeframe.

This renowned player in the healthcare total talent services space has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion. The company projects 98.5% of earnings growth for 2026 and expects to witness continued improvements in its business. AMN Healthcare surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 53.25%.



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Factors Favoring AMN Stock

Healthcare MSP: AMN Healthcare continues to expand its Managed Services Program (MSP) presence as healthcare organizations seek more efficient workforce management solutions. During first-quarter 2026, management noted that many clients have shifted their focus from reducing contract labor usage to optimizing total workforce costs through predictive analytics, workforce planning and technology-enabled staffing strategies.

First-quarter 2026 results highlighted the model’s scalability during multiple labor disruption events, and management added a new locum MSP client and expanded its largest locums contract. As healthcare providers seek strategic workforce partners rather than transactional staffing vendors, AMN’s MSP capabilities position it to deepen client relationships, improve retention and capture additional market share over time.

AI and Workforce Technology Investments Enhancing Scalability: AMN Healthcare continues to invest in AI, automation and analytics to improve hiring efficiency and clinician engagement. In first-quarter 2026, travel nurse revenues rose 13% year over year, allied revenues increased 3%, international staffing returned to growth and leadership search expanded. AMN also demonstrated rapid scalability during major labor disruptions. Through its WorkWise workforce technology platform, the company rolled out AI-driven candidate scoring, search and job-description tools. Its AI recruiter deployed over 10,000 clinicians. AMN Passport users grew over 30%, monthly active users rose over 50% and language services delivered sequential gross margin improvement.

Labor Disruption Capabilities Creating a Competitive Advantage: AMN’s ability to support multiple large labor disruption events emerged as a major strength in the first quarter of 2026. The company generated $722 million in labor disruption revenues while successfully managing five labor disruption events. Management highlighted that investments in event management systems, AI-enabled recruiting tools and scalable operating processes allowed AMN to rapidly deploy thousands of clinicians.

These capabilities strengthen relationships with strategic healthcare clients and reinforce AMN’s position as a trusted workforce partner during critical situations. The company believes this level of execution would not have been possible a few years ago, underscoring the value of its technology investments and broad clinician network.

Downsides of AMN Stock

Healthcare Cost-Consciousness Limiting Growth: Hospital systems remain heavily focused on workforce cost management despite improving patient utilization trends. Clients continue to prioritize efficiency, predictive workforce planning and labor optimization rather than expanding staffing budgets.

Bill-rate growth remains limited, with increases largely occurring only when difficult-to-fill positions create urgent staffing needs. AMN noted that healthcare providers are increasingly evaluating technology, analytics and workforce planning tools to improve internal staffing efficiency. Continued emphasis on cost containment could restrict demand growth, slow pricing recovery and create a challenging environment for staffing providers across several service lines.

Continued Pricing Pressure in Technology and Language Services: AMN’s Technology and Workforce Solutions segment remains under pressure from competitive pricing dynamics. Segment revenues declined 15% year over year, while language services revenues fell 8%. Management indicated that pricing pressure persists across the language services market, although conditions have become more stable than in prior periods.

The company has implemented service model changes, including greater offshore utilization and operational efficiencies, to protect profitability. However, management expects competition to remain intense and acknowledged that pricing headwinds could continue as contracts renew, creating ongoing pressure on revenue growth and margins.

Healthcare Industry Regulations: AMN Healthcare operates in a highly regulated industry subject to federal and state laws governing reimbursement, workforce practices, privacy, cybersecurity and AI usage. Although clients pay AMN directly, changes in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement can indirectly affect demand and pricing, while client non-compliance may reduce business activity. The company also serves government clients and must meet specific regulatory requirements. Increasing regulation could raise compliance costs and operational risks. In addition, changes in immigration policies remain an important variable for international nurse staffing, which returned to year-over-year growth in first-quarter 2026 after a period of weakness.

Estimate Trend

AMN Healthcare has been witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for 2026. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings per share has improved 37.7% to $2.70.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $625.7 million and 22 cents, respectively, suggesting 4.9% and 26.7% declines from the year-ago reported numbers.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical Services WST, Align Technology ALGN and Biodesix BDSX. While West Pharmaceutical Services and Align Technology sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, Biodesix carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical Services has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.9%. WST's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 19.4%.

West Pharmaceutical Services’ stock has gained 14.9% against the industry's 9.3% decline in the year-to-date period.

Align Technology's earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one, with the average surprise being 7.8%.

ALGN's shares have risen 8.7% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s 9.3% decline.

Biodesix's earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one, with the average surprise being 25.6%.

BDSX's shares have rallied 124.6% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s 9.7% decline.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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