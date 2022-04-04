Here's Why You Should Retain AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC is well-poised for growth on the back of its robust U.S. Healthcare Solutions business and product launches. Intense competition remains a concern.



Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 33.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 9.6% in a year’s time. The S&P 500 Index has rallied 11.8% in the same time frame.



AmerisourceBergen — with a market capitalization of $32.73 billion — is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical services companies, which is focused on providing drug distribution and related services to reduce health care costs and improve patient outcomes. It anticipates earnings to improve by 8.2% over the next five years. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 2.3%.

What’s Driving Growth?

It is worth mentioning that AmerisourceBergen made a strategic evaluation of its reporting structure to represent its expanded international presence owing to the June 2021 buyout of Alliance Healthcare. Consequently, starting from the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the company has realigned its reporting structure under two reportable segments — U.S. Healthcare Solutions and International Healthcare Solutions.



Per the segment realignment, U.S. Healthcare Solutions consists of the legacy Pharmaceutical Distribution Services reportable segment (excluding Profarma), MWI Animal Health, Xcenda, Lash Group and ICS 3PL. The segment benefits from increasing volume and an expanding customer base. Strong organic growth rates in the U.S. pharmaceutical market, improving patient access to medical care, enhanced economic conditions and population demographics are likely to favor the segment in the quarters to come.



In first-quarter fiscal 2022, revenues at this segment totaled $52.98 billion, reflecting a rise of 2.7% on a year-over-year basis courtesy of an increase in specialty product sales coupled with overall market growth and strength in MWI Animal Health business. Lower revenues from COVID-19 therapies partially offset the upside. Segmental operating income was $569.1 million, up 0.6% year over year. Higher gross profit contributed to the rise.



In January 2022, the company collaborated with TrakCel — the leading innovator of cellular orchestration solutions — to launch an integrated technology platform developed to speed up patient access to prescribed cell and gene therapies and provide complete visibility throughout the treatment journey.



In November 2021, the company announced that it would be offering Prime Therapeutics’ IntegratedRx - Oncology program to eligible hospitals, health systems and independent oncology practice customers. On the back of medically-integrated networks of independent oncology practices or hospitals and health systems, IntegratedRx - Oncology drives lower costs, quicker time-to-medication, better adherence and an enhanced patient and provider experience for Blue Plans and their members.



In October, the company introduced universal radio-frequency identification — tagging and mobile application for its acute care medication tray solution to accelerate inventory management technologies for acute care settings throughout the United States.

What’s Hurting the Stock?

AmerisourceBergen operates in a highly competitive pharmaceutical distribution and related health care services market. The generic industry is facing consolidation of customers and manufacturers, globalization and increasing quality and regulatory challenges. The company encounters additional competition from manufacturers, chain drugstores, specialty distributors and packaging and health care technology companies. Increased competition will impact the company’s business.

Estimate Trend

AmerisourceBergen has been witnessing an upward estimate revision trend for fiscal 2022. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has moved north by 0.9% to $10.79.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues is pegged at $57.31 billion, suggesting growth of 16.6% from the year-ago reported number.

