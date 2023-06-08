Here's Why You Should Retain American Airlines (AAL) Stock Now

American Airlines AAL is benefiting from buoyant air-travel-demand scenario, particularly on the domestic front. However, escalating operating costs and low liquidity are worrisome.

Factors Favoring AAL

Owing to upbeat air-travel demand, operating revenues in first-quarter 2023 increased 37% year over year. Passenger revenues, accounting for the bulk of the top line (91.1%), increased to $11,103 million from $7,818 million a year ago.

The anticipated air-travel-demand swell during the summer season and low fuel costs led to the recently issued bullish outlook for second-quarter 2023.

American Airlines, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), now expects total revenue per available seat miles (a measure of unit revenue) to decline 1-3% from second-quarter 2022 actuals (earlier estimate: a decline of 2-4%). Adjusted operating margin is now anticipated in the 12.5-14.5% band (earlier guidance: 11-13%). Average fuel cost per gallon is now expected in the range of $2.55-$2.65 (prior guidance: $2.65-$2.75).

Available seat miles (a measure of capacity) are still estimated to increase 3.5-5.5% year over year. AAL projects earnings per share (excluding net special items) in the $1.45-$1.65 range (prior view: $1.20-$1.40).

Backed by robust air-travel demand, American Airlines is constantly looking to add routes and broaden network. The carrier's debt-reduction efforts are impressive as well. Management aims to reduce its debt by $15 billion by 2025 end.

Key Risks

Despite declining fuel costs, expenses on labor continue to be high. AAL expects non-fuel unit costs to increase 3.5-5.5% year over year in second-quarter 2023. AAL continues to grapple with pilot shortage in the face of a strong rebound in air-travel demand.

American Airlines’ current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of first-quarter 2023 was 0.72. A current ratio of less than 1 is not desirable as it implies that the company doesn't have enough liquid assets to cover its short-term liabilities.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Airline industry are Copa Holdings CPA and Allegiant Travel Company ALGT. Each stocks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Copa Holdings is benefiting from an improvement in air-travel demand. In first-quarter 2023, passenger revenues increased 28.5% from first-quarter 2019 levels due to higher yields.

CPA’s focus on its cargo segment is encouraging. In first-quarter 2023, cargo and mail revenues grew 51.8% from first-quarter 2019 levels on higher cargo volumes and yields.

Copa Holdings' fleet modernization and cost-management efforts are commendable. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 21.05% upward over the past 60 days.

Allegiant is seeing a steady recovery in air-travel demand. In first-quarter 2023, operating revenues grew 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Passenger revenues, accounting for 93.7% of the top line, increased 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Allegiant's fleet-modernization efforts are encouraging. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALGT's current-year earnings has been revised upward by 42.37% in the past 60 days.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.