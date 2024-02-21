Here's Why You Should Retain Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Now

Align Technologies ALGN is likely to grow in the coming quarters, backed by the increased adoption of the Invisalign Doctor Subscription Program (DSP) buoys optimism, with the company strategically expanding the program in Spain, Nordics and most recently, the United Kingdom and with select DSO partners. However, stiff rivalry and currency fluctuations remain a concern for ALGN.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has increased 3.6% compared with the 8% rise of the industry and 26.9% growth of the S&P 500 composite.

The renowned medical device company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion. In the trailing four quarters, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.8%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Upsides

Invisalign’s Untapped Potential: Align Technology is strategically capturing the growing malocclusion market, one of the most prevalent clinical dental conditions in the world.

Per Grand View Research, the global Clear Aligners market was valued at $4.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 30.1% to 2030.



By the end of 2023, the company had achieved several major milestones, including 17 million Invisalign patients treated with 4.7 million teens. Total Invisalign Clear Aligner shipments for teens and younger patients reached a total of 809,000 cases, up 8% compared to 2022 and made up 34% of total Clear Aligner shipments.

Geographic Expansion Continues: Align Technology is expanding its sales and marketing by reaching new countries and regions, including new areas within Africa and Latin America.

Among the recent international updates, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the company announced a 5% global price increase for some Invisalign products across most markets, effective Jan 1, 2024. Invisalign Comprehensive Three and Three products are currently available in certain markets in EMEA and APAC, most recently being launched in China, Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

iTero in Focus: Align Technology’s iTero intraoral scanners, as the preferred scanning technology for digital dental scans, and its exocad CAD/CAM software, as the dental restorative solution of choice for dental labs, are successfully expanding its foothold in the niche market globally.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of the latest developments with iTero, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the company introduced the iTero Lumina inter-oral scanner with a smaller wand. The wand has unparalleled data capture capabilities for scanning by clinical members. The iTero Lumina inter-oral scanner is available now with orthodontic workflows and will be available in the second half of 2024 restorative workflows.

Downsides

Currency Headwinds: Foreign exchange is a major headwind for Align Technology due to a considerable percentage of its revenues coming from outside the United States (in 2023, 44% of the company’s consolidated revenues came from international regions). In 2023, the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against nearly every other major currency hampered Align Technology’s revenues in the international markets. This was mainly due to the Fed’s 10 consecutive aggressive hikes in interest rates to tackle inflation since March 2022.

Competitive Landscape: Align Technology faces significant competition from traditional orthodontic appliance (or wires and brackets) players such as 3M’s Unitek, Danaher Corporation’s Sybron Dental Specialties and Dentsply International. The company also competes with products similar to Invisalign Technology, such as products from Ormco Orthodontics, a division of Sybron Dental Specialties.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Align Technologies’ 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased from $9.26 to $8.46 in the past 90 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 revenues is pegged at 4.04 billion. This suggests a 4.6% rise from the year-ago reported number.

