Here's Why You Should Retain Albemarle (ALB) in Your Portfolio

Albemarle Corporation ALB is benefiting from higher lithium prices and volumes, capacity expansion and cost-saving actions amid headwinds from elevated raw material and natural gas costs.



Shares of Albemarle are up 20.7% in the past six months compared with a 20% rise of the industry.



What’s Aiding ALB?

The North Carolina-based company is gaining from higher volumes in its lithium business on a recovery in global economic activities. Higher customer demand, new capacity and plant productivity improvements are supporting volumes. The La Negra III/IV expansion in Chile is also contributing to higher volumes.



Strong lithium prices are also supporting ALB’s performance. Tight supply conditions and growing demand for electric vehicles are driving lithium prices. The company’s bromine business is also gaining from strong demand and favorable pricing led by tight market conditions. Albemarle is seeing strong demand for flame retardants.



The company is also strategically executing its projects aimed at boosting its global lithium conversion capacity. It remains focused on investing in high-return projects to drive productivity. The company is well placed to gain from long-term growth in the battery-grade lithium market.



Albemarle's Kemerton I lithium hydroxide conversion plant in Western Australia achieved first product in July 2022. The Kemerton II plant has also achieved mechanical completion. The company is also expanding lithium carbonate production at its Silver Peak site. The acquisition of the Qinzhou plant in China will also boost the growth of conversion capacity and drive lithium volumes.



The company is also benefiting from cost-saving and productivity initiatives. Its cost actions are expected to support its margins in 2023.

A Few Concerns

The company’s Catalysts unit faces headwinds from higher costs. The segment is witnessing continued challenges from increased input costs as well as higher natural gas costs in Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Albemarle expects adjusted EBITDA for this segment for 2022 to be down 45-65% year over year factoring in the cost headwind.



The Bromine Specialties unit is also exposed to higher raw material and freight costs. The segment also faces headwinds from demand weakness in consumer and industrial electronics and building & construction markets.

