Here's Why You Should Retain Accenture Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Accenture plc ACN has an encouraging earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 3.88%

ACN’s revenues are anticipated to increase 6.1% and 5.5% year over year in fiscal 2026 and 2027, respectively. Earnings are estimated to rise 7.3% in fiscal 2026 and 7.9% in fiscal 2027. The company has an Earnings ESP of +2.34%.

Factors That Augur Well for ACN

Accenture and Anthropic’s launch of Cyber.AI reflects a meaningful shift toward AI-driven cybersecurity, enabling organizations to move from reactive, human-paced defenses to faster, automated operations. By combining advanced reasoning capabilities with ACN’s cybersecurity expertise, the solution enhances threat detection, decision-making and overall efficiency while maintaining strong governance. With rising AI-related cyber risks, Cyber.AI is well-positioned to help enterprises scale security operations, improve resilience and achieve more consistent outcomes.

ACN’s win through Accenture Federal Services to support the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (“NOAA”) and the National Weather Service marks a strategic step toward modernizing critical forecasting infrastructure. By contributing advanced capabilities in AI, cloud and DevSecOps to the NWS HIVE platform, the company is well-positioned to enhance the speed, accuracy and resilience of weather forecasting systems. This initiative not only strengthens NOAA’s mission of safeguarding lives and property but underscores the growing role of digital transformation in enabling more agile, data-driven and reliable public sector operations.

The company’s investment in DaVinci Commerce underscores its focus on the emerging space of agentic AI-led shopping, where intelligent systems increasingly shape purchasing decisions. Through its partnership with Accenture Song, the company aims to help brands transition from traditional commerce models to AI-driven discovery and transactions. This positions ACN to support clients in enhancing personalization, staying competitive and capturing new growth opportunities as agentic commerce continues to evolve.

Accenture’s expanded collaboration with Microsoft highlights a strong push toward integrating agentic AI into cybersecurity operations to improve threat detection and response. By enhancing its MxDR platform with advanced analytics and autonomous capabilities, Accenture aims to help organizations streamline security operations, reduce complexity and respond to threats more efficiently. This partnership positions both companies to address growing concerns around cyber resilience, enabling enterprises to strengthen defenses and scale more proactive, intelligence-driven security strategies.

The company has maintained a solid liquidity position over the years. Its current ratio (a measure of liquidity) stood at 1.23, 1.30, and 1.10 at the end of fiscal 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively, improving to 1.42 in fiscal 2025 before moderating slightly to 1.34 at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026. A current ratio above 1 indicates that the company is well-positioned to meet its short-term obligations.

ACN: Key Risks to Watch

ACN faces mounting cost pressures as operating expenses continue to rise, weighing on margins and near-term earnings growth. Total operating costs increased 5.9% in fiscal 2023, remained elevated in fiscal 2024 despite being flat and rose 7.5% in fiscal 2025, highlighting persistent cost intensity. This trend underscores the need for tighter cost control to prevent expenses from outpacing revenue growth and eroding profitability. Expenses climbed a further 7.9% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, reinforcing near-term margin concerns.

The company’s shares have plunged 37.6% in the past year against the Computers - IT Services industry’s 29.9% growth in the same time frame.



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Accenture’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ACN currently carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks for investors’ consideration are Dave Inc. DAVE and Maximus MMS.

Dave currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 10.5% and 24.5% for 2026 and 2027, respectively.

DAVE has an encouraging earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings beat of 54.2%.

Maximus carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). MMS has an expected earnings growth rate of 15% and 5.04% for fiscal 2026 and 2027, respectively.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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