Here's Why You Should Retain Accenture in Your Portfolio

Accenture plc ACN, has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from the company’s financial statements to get a true sense of quality and sustainability of its growth.

The company has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 10%. Further, earnings are anticipated to register 3.7% growth in 2020 and 5.6% in 2021.

The company’s shares have gained 10.5% over the past year, outperforming the 6.5% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Factors Supporting the Rally

Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing businesses, backed by strong demand to assist clients with the operation and maintenance of digital-related services and cloud enablement. In the third quarter of fiscal 2020, Accenture’s outsourcing revenues increased 3% year over year.

Acquisitions have been one of the key growth strategies for Accenture. They have enabled the company to enter new markets, diversify and broaden its product portfolio, and maintain its leading position. The recently announced acquisition of Sentelis is expected to boost Accenture’s analytics, AI and ML/data engineering business particularly in Europe. Another recent buyout, Gekko, boosts the company’s position in cloud and artificial intelligence and expands its ongoing relationships with key technology providers like Amazon AMZN, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google and Microsoft MSFT.

Some Hurdles to Counter

Higher talent costs due to a competitive talent market and Trump’s stringent policies on immigration are hurting consulting-service providers like Accenture. The industry is labor-intensive and heavily dependent on foreign talent. Moreover, while advancement in automation and AI offer massive opportunities to the industry, these technologies enable clients to comprehend and integrate new methods to improve performance, thereby creating uncertainty for consulting services firms.

Accenturecurrently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

