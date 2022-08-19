Here's Why You Should Retain ABM Industries' (ABM) Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated ABM currently benefits from strategic acquisitions and investor-friendly steps.

ABM’s earnings are anticipated to grow 2% and 8.2% in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Shares of ABM Industries have rallied 18.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the 7.1% rise of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors That Augur Well

ABM Industries' strategy entails growth through strategic acquisitions and organic investment. The buyout of Able Services strengthens ABM’s engineering and technical services, expands its sustainability and energy efficiency offerings and bolsters its core businesses and key geographies.

ABM’s multi-year comprehensive strategic plan ELEVATE, focuses on providing clients with offerings that enhance transparency and efficiencies, develop its own talent management system capabilities, expand data usage and modernize the digital ecosystem.

We are also impressed with ABM Industries’ endeavors in rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. In fiscal 2021, ABM paid out $51 million as dividends but did not repurchase any shares. In fiscal 2020, it returned $49.3 million via dividend payment and $5.1 million through share buyback. In fiscal 2019, ABM returned $47.7 million of dividends to its shareholders but did not repurchase any shares. Such moves underpin its commitment to creating shareholder value and instilling confidence in its business. These initiatives not only boost investors’ confidence but also positively impact the earnings per share.

A Key Risk

ABM Industries' current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the April-quarter stands at 1.18, lower than the current ratio of 1.41 reported at the end of the prior-year quarter. Decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that a company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

ABM Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, Genpact Limited ( G ) and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. CAR has an earnings growth rate of 108.4% for 2022.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.

Genpact carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.3%.

Genpact delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.

CRA International flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1, currently. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average.





How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits. See Zacks' Top Stocks to Profit from the EV Revolution >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Charles River Associates (CRAI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Genpact Limited (G): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.