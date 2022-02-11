Here's Why You Should Retain Abiomed (ABMD) Stock For Now

Abiomed, Inc. ABMD is well poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by strength in its Impella product line. A robust third-quarter fiscal 2022 performance, along with a few regulatory clearances, is expected to contribute further. Third-party reimbursement and pricing pressures persist.

Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has lost 6.5% compared with 10.8% fall of the industry. The S&P 500 has gained 14.6% in the same time frame.

The renowned global provider of medical products designed to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion. The company projects 20% growth for the next five years and expects to maintain its strong performance. It has delivered an earnings surprise of 9.2% for the past four quarters, on average.

Strength in Impella: Abiomed’s flagship product line, Impella, has continued to be a growth driver, which raises our optimism. During its fiscal 2022 third-quarter earnings call, Abiomed confirmed that the pandemic has accelerated the rollout of its remote monitoring technology, Impella Connect. Presently, this technology is available in 1,564 hospitals worldwide. The company also confirmed that it recorded strength across its broad base portfolio, with Impella CP up 9%, Impella RP up 15% and Impella 5.5 up 65% in the reported quarter.

Regulatory Clearances: Abiomed has been riding on a suite of regulatory approvals of late, raising our optimism. The company, in January, received the FDA’s Early Feasibility Study (“EFS”) Investigational Device Exemption to Impella BTR (Bridge-to-Recovery). In Asia, Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist has received approval from Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency and Hong Kong’s Medical Device Division. During its third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings call, Abiomed confirmed that its Impella ECP received Category B status from the FDA, and that it has established its pivotal protocol.

Strong Q3 Results: Abiomed’s solid third-quarter fiscal 2022 results buoy optimism. The company saw strength in its global Impella revenues, which is impressive. In January, Abiomed announced successful results of the first-in-human EFS of the preCARDIA system. In November 2021, Abiomed announced favorable final results of the PROTECT III and Restore EF prospective studies. These developments raise our optimism on the stock. The company continued to witness a deleveraged balance sheet in the quarter under review.

Downsides

Pricing Pressures: Significant rise in healthcare costs has resulted in numerous initiatives and reforms undertaken by legislators, regulators and third-party payers to curb these costs, leading to a consolidation trend in the industry to aggregate purchasing power. With increasing consolidation, competition to provide products and services to industry participants has become and will continue to be intensive. This, in turn, has resulted, and will likely continue to result, in greater pricing pressures.

Third-Party Reimbursement: Abiomed depends on third-party reimbursement to its customers for market acceptance of its products. Sales of medical devices largely depend on the reimbursement of patients’ medical expenses by government healthcare programs and private health insurers. Without government reimbursement or third-party insurers’ payments for patient care, the market for Abiomed’s products will be limited.

Estimate Trend

Abiomed is witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for 2022. In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has moved 7.2% north to $4.34.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues is pegged at $266.9 million, suggesting a 10.6% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

