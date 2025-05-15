Here's Why You Should Retain 3M Stock in Your Portfolio Now

3M Company MMM has been witnessing solid momentum in the Safety and Industrial segment, driven by strength in roofing granules, industrial adhesives and tapes, and electrical markets. Strong demand for cable accessories, driven by an increase in the construction of data centers and renewable energy projects, augurs well for the segment in the quarters ahead. The segment’s organic sales improved 2.5% year over year in the first quarter of 2025.



The company’s Transportation and Electronics segment has also been benefiting from strength in the transportation and aerospace end markets. Solid momentum in the commercial aircraft and defense-related business and project wins in the advanced materials business are proving beneficial for the segment. However, weakness in the electronics business, due to lower demand for devices, remains a concern. The segment’s adjusted organic revenues grew 1.1% in the first quarter.



3M has been undertaking structural reorganization actions to reduce the size of its corporate center, streamline its geographic footprint and simplify the supply chain. It expects these actions to be completed by 2025 and yield annual pre-tax savings. In the first quarter of 2025, these actions, together with strong organic volume and productivity, raised 3M’s adjusted operating margin by 220 basis points year over year to 23.5%. For 2025, the company expects the adjusted operating margin to increase 130-190 basis points year over year.

MMM’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 41% compared with the industry’s 3.3% growth.



However, persistent weakness in the consumer retail end markets, owing to a decrease in consumer discretionary spending, remains a concern. This is reflected in the Consumer segment’s results, which declined 1.4% in the first quarter. There was a particular softness in the command and packaging expression businesses as well.



MMM’s high debt level remains another concern for its profitability. Exiting first-quarter 2025, the company’s long-term debt was $12.3 billion, reflecting an increase of 10.8% sequentially. Its short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt totaled $1.2 billion. Considering its high debt level, 3M’s cash and cash equivalents of $6.3 billion do not look impressive. It’s worth noting that MMM’s long-term debt-to-capital ratio is currently 73.1%, much higher than the industry’s 55.2%.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks are discussed below.



Federal Signal Corporation FSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



FSS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Federal Signal’s 2025 earnings has increased 1.6%.



Unifirst Corporation UNF currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. UNF delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.3%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Unifirst’s fiscal 2025 (ending August 2025) earnings has increased 4.1%.



AptarGroup, Inc. ATR presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. ATR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.3%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s 2025 earnings has increased 4.3%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

3M Company (MMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unifirst Corporation (UNF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.