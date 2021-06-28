Here's Why You Should Reach Out to Your Cable Provider Every Year or Two

Image source: Getty Images

When was the last time you looked at the current prices for cable and internet in your area? If you've been living in your home for several years, you may not have looked at rates in a very long time.

In fact, you may be paying far more than you need for your cable or internet service.

The good news is there may be a way to pay less. Contacting your service provider and asking what current promotions they have can be an easy way to lower your bill.

Whether you need internet or cable, chances are you've seen deals advertised when you move to a new home. Cable and internet service providers often run promotions to attract new customers. These discounted prices are usually only available for a limited time. Once those special deals are up, the rates go up.

While new subscriber rates can be a great way to get a low rate when you move, it can be upsetting when your bill goes up once the deal is over. You may find that the new higher rate no longer fits with your budget.

If that happens, contact your provider and check to see if a lower rate is available.

Current customers may be able to score a deal

While new customer promotions are the most common, some companies also offer promotions to current customers.

Here's how to find out if your provider has any promotions for current customers:

Contact your provider on the phone or use their web chat service Remain friendly and kind throughout the conversation Explain that you're pleased with the service but need to find a way to lower your bill Ask if they have any promotions for current customers

Your provider will let you know if you can take advantage of any discounted offers. It takes only a few moments to call or have a chat with a customer service representative.

Regardless of the outcome, contact your provider every year or two to see what their current rates are and what offers are available. This way, you don't end up overpaying.

When doing this, be sure to get all of the essential details about the offer. You want to make sure that you understand all of the terms.

Here are some questions to ask:

How long does the promotion run?

What will the new price be once the deal is up?

Do I need to sign a contract or commit to service for a certain length of time?

Are there any hidden fees tacked on to the new plan?

I was able to save my family $350-plus

I recently had success lowering my own bill after realizing my current pricing was part of a two-year new-subscriber deal that would soon be over. When I contacted my provider, I asked if there were any other deals that I could take advantage of as a current customer.

They offered me the same rate for an additional twelve months -- with no contract commitments. Talk about a win! It took me less than five minutes to keep my current low rate for another year. By taking time to ask, I will save my family over $350 during the next year.

You too might be able to lower your cable or internet bill. You won't know unless you ask!

Take a look at our personal finance resources for more tips on how to save and manage your money.

