Here's Why You Should Offload Harley-Davidson From Your Portfolio

Harley-Davidson HOG, one of the leading motorcycle makers in the world, has three reportable segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC), Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS) and LiveWire. The motorcycle maker is dealing with heightened uncertainty around tariffs and trade policies. Slower EV adoption and rising interest rates are also acting as headwinds.



Let’s see why you should consider offloading this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock from your portfolio.

Expected Decline in Wholesale Shipments & High Debt Ail HOG

Harley-Davidson is facing heightened uncertainty due to shifting tariffs and trade policies, prompting the company to withhold its 2025 guidance for HDMC, which is likely to weigh on investor confidence. In addition, wholesale shipments are expected to decline as dealers maintain tighter inventory levels. With dealer inventories now better aligned to demand, there's less need for restocking at prior rates, reducing wholesale unit demand and pressuring top-line volumes.



Despite narrowing losses at LiveWire, Harley-Davidson faces a tougher landscape in the broader EV space. The power sports and discretionary leisure segments are seeing delayed electric adoption, driven by a lack of consumer incentives, a less supportive regulatory environment, and slower rollout of charging infrastructure. These factors suggest that EV market penetration may take significantly longer than initially projected, posing ongoing challenges for LiveWire’s growth trajectory.



HDFS is under pressure from several fronts. Rising interest rates have increased borrowing costs as the company refinances its portfolio in a higher-rate environment. At the same time, lower dealer inventory levels are expected to reduce commercial balances. Additionally, softer retail activity, driven by lower loan originations in recent years, and growing credit stress among lower-tier consumers could further weigh on the segment’s performance.



Harley-Davidson’s elevated debt levels remain a key concern. As of June 30, 2025, the company’s total debt-to-capital ratio was pegged at approximately 0.70, well above the industry average of 0.62. This high leverage, both in absolute and relative terms, constrains HOG’s financial flexibility and its ability to pursue growth initiatives. With ongoing capital requirements tied to product development and capacity expansion, the company’s already strained balance sheet may face additional pressure.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Ferrari N.V. RACE, PHINIA Inc. PHIN and Modine Manufacturing Company MOD, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RACE’s 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 13.48% and 12.1%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 5 cents in the past 30 days. EPS estimates for 2026 have improved 6 cents in past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHIN’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 0.58% and 13.99%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved by 23 cents and 19 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 11.31% and 14.32%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have improved 11 cents and 45 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.

