Here's Why You Should Keep Middleby Stock in Your Portfolio

The Middleby Corporation MIDD has been benefiting from a robust product portfolio and accretive acquisitions. MIDD’s efforts to reward its shareholders add to its appeal.



Elgin, IL-based Middleby provides cooking, warming, food preparation and packaging equipment to the commercial, industrial processing and residential markets. Formerly known as Oven Company, it was acquired by TMC Industries Ltd. in 1983.



In the year-to-date period, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 25.4% compared with the industry ’s 4.7% growth.



Let’s discuss the factors that should influence investors to retain this company for the time being.



Robust Product Portfolio: Middleby remains focused on launching new products and upgrading the existing ones per the industry trend. Over the past year, MIDD unveiled several products, including MP Equipment, Blodgett ImVection, the Evo EVent Open Canopy Hood, PIZZABOT, TorQ, Discrete CFV, etc. The company is gaining market share in new and large product categories, including beverage and ice. It remains positioned to benefit from strong demand for ventless cooking products in the quarters ahead.



Accretive Acquisitions: MIDD has solidified its product portfolio and leveraged business opportunities through asset additions. Acquired assets boosted sales by 0.2% year over year in the third quarter of 2024. In November 2024, the company acquired Gorreri Food Processing Technology. The addition of Gorreri’s expertise in advanced baked goods solutions, coupled with its innovative manufacturing processes, is expected to strengthen Middleby’s position in the food processing end market. In the same month, the company completed the acquisition of JC Ford, which is expected to enhance its presence in the growing snack food category.



In September 2024, it purchased Emery Thompson, which enhanced the company’s product offerings in the frozen dessert category. In February 2024, it acquired Germany-based GBT GmbH Bakery Technology. The buyout complemented Middleby’s existing bakery brands and strengthened its European presence in large-scale baking. The company acquired Trade-Wind Manufacturing LLC in August 2023. The buyout complemented Middleby’s indoor and outdoor residential cooking brands, allowing it to offer its customers a broader portfolio of exciting designs and solutions.



Rewards to Shareholders: MIDD is committed to rewarding its shareholders handsomely. In 2023 and the first nine months of 2024, the company repurchased common shares worth $74.6 million and $18 million, respectively.

Downsides of MIDD Stock

Business Weakness: Middleby has been witnessing weakness in the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group and Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segments of late. Decreasing demand for residential kitchen products due to weakness in the housing market, amid lower existing and new home sales, is affecting the performance of the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment. Softness in the restaurant industry, due to declining traffic, is affecting the demand for the company's products within the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment. High wages and recent food cost inflation have pressured restaurant operators, leading to delayed investments and more restaurant closures, which are alarming for the segment as well.



Forex Woes: MIDD’s international presence keeps it exposed to the risk of adverse currency fluctuations. This is because a strengthening U.S. dollar is likely to require the company to either raise prices or contract profit margins in locations outside the United States. Thus, adverse currency movements are a worry.

