Here's Why You Should Invest in Vertex (VRTX) Stock Now

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX stock has risen 34.4% this year so far against the industry’s decline of 27.6%. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Vertex’s main area of focus is cystic fibrosis (CF). With its four CF medicines, Vertex is treating the majority of the 83,000 patients living with CF in the United States, Europe, Canada and Australia.

Vertex’s CF sales growth is primarily driven by higher sales of Trikafta (marketed as Kaftrio in Europe). Trikafta sales in 2022 are being driven by strong uptakes in international markets as well as additional patients starting treatment with Trikafta, most notably pediatric patients (6-11 years of age) in the United States.

In the second half of the year, Vertex expects continued robust sales of Kaftrio/Trikafta in international markets, following new reimbursements recently secured in France, Spain and Italy.

Meanwhile, Vertex is evaluating its CF medicines in younger patient populations and aims to have small-molecule treatments for approximately 90% of people with CF. Additionally, Vertex is pursuing genetic therapies to address the remaining 10% of CF patients, including an mRNA approach in partnership with Moderna MRNA.

Vertex and Moderna plan to begin clinical development of their CFTR mRNA therapy in 2022/2023.

While Vertex’s main focus is on the development and strengthening of its CF franchise, the company also has a rapidly advancing mid- to late-stage pipeline in six additional diseases beyond CF like acute pain, sickle cell disease, beta-thalassemia, APOL1-mediated kidney diseases (AMKD) and cell therapy for type I diabetes. Many of these candidates represent multibillion-dollar opportunities. Programs in five disease areas are entering or progressing through late-stage clinical development. Multiple late-stage projects established proof-of-concept when data were released this year.

Vertex is co-developing a gene-editing treatment, exa-cel (formerly CTX001), in partnership with CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP, in two devastating diseases — sickle cell disease and thalassemia. Vertex will submit its biologics licensing application for exa-cel to the FDA on a rolling basis, beginning in November 2022 and expects to complete the submission by the end of the first quarter of 2023. In Europe, Vertex will submit its marketing application by the end of 2022. Vertex expects exa-cel to be its next commercial launch.

In April, Vertex increased its investment in collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics. Per the amended deal, Vertex will lead the global development and future commercialization of CTX001.

Inaxaplin (formerly VX-147) is being developed in a single pivotal phase II/III study in patients with APOL1-mediated kidney disease, or AMKD, with two APOL1 mutations and proteinuric kidney disease. Enrollment is ongoing, with more than 30 sites active in the United States. In June 2022, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to inaxaplin for treating APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis based on phase II proof-of-concept data, which showed a 47.6% reduction in proteinuria.

VX-548, a novel first-in-class, non-opioid NaV1.8 inhibitor, is being evaluated in two phase II acute pain studies, one following bunionectomy surgery and the other following abdominoplasty surgery. In March 2022, Vertex announced positive data from the two-phase II studies on VX-548. The studies demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful relief of pain and established proof of concept for VX-548. Based on this data, the company plans to advance VX-548 into pivotal phase III development for acute pain in the fourth quarter of 2022.

A phase I/II study is ongoing on VX-880, Vertex’s stem cell-derived fully differentiated islet cell replacement therapy for the treatment of type I diabetes with impaired hypoglycemic awareness and severe hypoglycemia. The program was placed on a clinical hold by the FDA in May, based on insufficient information for dose escalation, data available from the two patients treated at half dose demonstrated proof-of-concept. In July, the FDA lifted the clinical hold and the study resumed enrollment in the United States. Three patients have been treated in the phase I/II study to date.

Conclusion

Vertex’s dependence on just the CF franchise for commercial revenues is a concern. It needs a growth opportunity outside CF. Vertex’s non-CF programs carry significant risks, which is a concern.

Nonetheless, a consistent rise in CF sales, the rapid progress of non-CF pipeline candidates, minimal competition in its core CF franchise and regular business development should keep the stock afloat going forward.

Stock to Consider

Another stock in the drug/biotech sector worth considering is Agenus AGEN, with a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for Agenus’ 2022 bottom line have narrowed from a loss of 89 cents to 70 cents per share, while that for 2023 have narrowed from 64 cents per share to 60 cents per share over the past 60 days. Agenus’ stock has declined 16.7% this year so far.







7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.