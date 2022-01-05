Here's Why You Should Invest In Tetra Tech (TTEK) Stock Now

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK currently boasts of robust prospects on strength across its businesses, solid backlog level, acquired assets and shareholder-friendly policies.



The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a market capitalization of $9.3 billion. In the past six months, it has gained 37.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 12.5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s delve into the factors that make investment in the company a smart choice at the moment.



Business Strength: Tetra Tech has been benefiting from projects related to advanced analytics, climate change, renewable energy and environmental programs. In the quarters ahead, digital water transformation, disaster response planning, infrastructure stimulus, as well as commercial and government projects across the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia are likely to drive its performance. For fiscal 2022 (ending September 2022), the company anticipates generating net revenues of $2.60-$2.80 billion, higher than $2.55 billion recorded in fiscal 2021 (ended September 2021). Exiting fiscal 2021, its backlog remained strong at $3,480.3 million.



Acquisition Benefits: The company focuses on acquisitions for strengthening and expanding its businesses. Its acquisition of Enterprise Automation (October 2021) is likely to strengthen its digital technology solutions for water sector clients. The Hoare Lea buyout (July 2021) has been enhancing the sustainable building solutions for commercial and government clients. The acquisition of Kaizen Company (May 2021) has been boosting growth opportunities for its Government Services Group. The IBRA-RMAC Automation Systems buyout (April 2021) has strengthened its digital water system business.



Shareholder-Friendly Policies: Tetra Tech remains committed to rewarding its shareholders through dividend payouts and share buybacks. In fiscal 2021, the company paid out dividends worth $40 million and bought back shares worth $60 million. In April 2021, it also hiked its quarterly dividend rate by 18%. Also, in October 2021, it announced an additional share buyback program worth $400 million.



Estimate Revisions: In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2022 earnings has treaded up from $3.99 to $4.15 per share on two upward estimate revisions against none downward. Also, the estimates for fiscal 2023 (ending September 2023) earnings have increased from $4.41 to $4.48 on one upward estimate revision versus none downward.

Other Key Picks

Some other companies from the Zacks Industrial Products sector that investors can consider are discussed below.



Helios Technologies, Inc. HLIO presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 37.54%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Helios’ earnings estimates have increased 7.9% for 2021 and 9.6% for 2022. Its shares have gained 31.5% in the past six months.



Kadant Inc. KAI presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 19.21%, on average.



Kadant’s earnings estimates have increased 0.4% for 2021 and 1% for 2022 in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 30.1% in the past six months.



Casella Waste Systems, Inc. CWST presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 42.11%, on average.



Casella Waste’s earnings estimates have increased 2.3% for 2021 and 0.9% for 2022 in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 30.9% in the past six months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.