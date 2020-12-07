Here's Why You Should Invest in Silgan (SLGN) Stock Now

Silgan Holdings Inc. SLGN looks promising at the moment, aided by the pandemic-driven robust demand for vital products like food, beverage, consumer health and personal care products. Further, strategic acquisitions and cost-reduction actions are bolstering Silgan’s performance. We are positive about the company’s prospects and believe this is the right time to add the stock to your portfolio as it is poised to carry on with the bullish momentum.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), or 2, make solid investment choices. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The stock has gained 14.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 39.5%. Silgan has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 5%.





Let's delve deeper into the factors that make the Silgan stock a compelling investment option at the moment.

Positive Estimate Revision Activity

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current-year earnings per share moved 4.6% north over the past 60 days and is currently pegged at $2.98. This estimate also suggests year-over-year growth of 37.9%.

Cheap Valuation

Silgan’s trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio is 9.3, while the industry's average trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is 15.3. This indicates that the stock is cheaper at this point based on the ratio.

Earnings Surprise History

The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.2%.

Q3 Earnings Beat

Silgan reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents. The figure also improved 37% year over year.

Upbeat Guidance

Silgan raised adjusted earnings per share guidance for 2020 to $2.92-$2.97 compared with the prior range of $2.70 to $2.85. The mid-point of the guidance indicates year-over-year growth of 36%. For 2021, the company anticipates overall operating earnings to be at these strong levels.

Healthy Demand Amid Pandemic

Silgan has been witnessing solid volumes in all of its segments owing to the surge in demand for vital products like food, beverage and consumer health and personal care products amid the coronavirus crisis. Notably, all of its global production facilities have remained open, and each of the businesses are operating at peak productivity levels. These factors bode well for the company’s current-quarter performance.

Acquisitions are Key Growth Catalysts

In June, Silgan closed the previously-announced acquisition of Albea’s dispensing business. It is a strategic fit for the closures business and is likely to strengthen the company’s position in the dispensing markets. This buyout is anticipated to modestly boost Silgan’s earnings and be more accretive as synergies are phased in over the next 18 months. The company also acquired Cobra Plastics, Inc. this February in a bid to expand the closures franchise into new markets.

Cost Savings to Drive Margins

Silgan continually evaluates cost-reduction opportunities across each of its businesses, including rationalizations of existing facilities through plant closures and downsizings. In sync with this, the company has announced an expanded footprint optimization plan in the metal container business. It is expected to reduce capacity by more than 0.5 billion units and continue to aid further cost reductions. Per the plan, management intends to shut six plants, two of which were closed in 2019.

Other Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector include iRobot Corporation IRBT, Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK and SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. SITE. While iRobot flaunts a Zacks Rank #1, Crown Holdings and SiteOne Landscape carry a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.



iRobot has an estimated earnings growth rate of 18.8% for the ongoing year. Shares of the company have appreciated 75.7% in the past year.



Crown Holdings has a projected earnings growth rate of 11.7% for fiscal 2020. Over the past year, the company’s shares have gained 29.6%.



SiteOne Landscape has an expected earnings growth rate of 28.6% for 2020. The stock has climbed 56.1% in a year’s time.

