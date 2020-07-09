Here's Why You Should Invest in Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Now

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG stock looks promising at the moment. The company’s shares have rallied more than 30% year to date.



We are positive regarding the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right to add the stock to your portfolio. The stock looks promising and is poised to carry the momentum ahead.



Let's see what makes the company an appropriate investment option at the moment.



An Outperformer



Scotts Miracle-Gro has significantly outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. The company’s shares have surged 38.9% against 26.5% decline of the industry. The company also outpaced the S&P 500’s rise of 5.6% over the same period.





Upbeat FY20 View



In June, the company raised its fiscal 2020 guidance based on higher demand in the U.S. Consumer and Hawthorne segments.



For fiscal 2020 (ending Sep 30, 2020), Scotts Miracle-Gro projects company-wide sales growth in the range of 16-18% compared with 6-8% growth expected earlier. The upbeat view is supported by stronger growth in the U.S. Consumer unit, where the company now expects 9-11% growth compared with the previous expectation of 1-3% increase. In the Hawthorne segment, the company expects sales growth of 45-50% for fiscal 2020 compared with 30-35% expected earlier.



Based on the above assumptions, the company now projects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range $5.65-$5.85 compared with $4.95-$5.15 expected earlier.



Bright Prospects for Hawthorne



Scotts Miracle-Gro is also benefiting from synergies of the Sunlight Supply acquisition. The buyout creates unique competitive advantages for the company’s Hawthorne division. The acquisition has provided the company with a modern and cost-efficient supply chain in the hydroponic industry. The buyout is expected to contribute to growth in adjusted EPS and total sales in fiscal 2020.



Estimates Northbound



Earnings estimate revisions have the great impact on stock prices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro fiscal’s third-quarter earnings moved up 13.6% in the past two months. Further, the company’s earnings for fiscal 2020 is currently pegged at $5.79 per share, which suggests year-over-year growth of 29.5%.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks



Scotts Miracle-Gro currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



