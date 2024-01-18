Here's Why You Should Invest in IQVIA Holdings (IQV) Now

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV has had an impressive run in the past three months. The company’s shares have gained 12.9%, outperforming the 10.8% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Let’s take a look at some other factors that make the stock an attractive pick.

Solid Rank & VGM Score: IQVIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Four estimates for 2024 moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has moved up slightly in the past 60 days.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: IQV has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 1.6%, on average.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQV’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $11.04, indicating 8.3% year-over-year growth. The stock’s long-term expected earnings per share growth rate is 8.7%.

Growth Factors: IQVIA’s combined offerings of research and development and commercial services have been helping it to develop trusted relationships, resulting in a diversified base of more than 10,000 clients in over 100 countries.

The company has a huge collection of healthcare information that encompasses more than one billion comprehensive, longitudinal, non-identified patient records across sales, prescription and promotional data, electronic medical records, medical claims, genomics and social media. This enormous treasure trove of information is a distinguishing asset and perhaps a big barrier to entry for competitors.

IQVIA has a consistent record of share repurchases. In 2022, 2021 and 2020, the company repurchased shares worth $1.17 billion, $406 million and $447 million, respectively. Such moves not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact earnings per share.

