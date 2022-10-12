Here's Why You Should Invest in IQVIA Holdings (IQV) Now

IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s IQV enormous treasure trove of information is a distinguishing asset and perhaps a big barrier to entry for competitors. The company has a huge collection of healthcare information that encompasses more than 1.2 billion comprehensive, longitudinal, non-identified patient records across sales, prescription and promotional data, electronic medical records, medical claims, genomics and social media.

IQVIA’s addressable market, with a size of more than $210 billion, consists of outsourced research and development, real-world evidence and connected health, and technology-enabled clinical and commercial operation markets. The company aims to expand into these markets by innovating and improving its offerings using its information, advanced analytics, transformative technology and significant domain expertise.

Let’s take a look at some other factors that make the stock an attractive pick.

Solid Rank: IQV currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Two estimates for 2022 moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved up 1.5% in the past 60 days.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: IQV has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 2.6%, on average.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQV’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $10.12, reflecting 12.1% year-over-year growth. Moreover, earnings are expected to register a 13.1% increase in 2023.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector can also consider stocks like Paychex, Inc. PAYX and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN.

Paychex carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. PAYX has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.5%.

Paychex delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10%.

CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Paychex, Inc. (PAYX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): Free Stock Analysis Report



IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.