Here's Why You Should Invest in Globe Life (GL) Stock Now

Globe Life Inc. GL has been gaining momentum on the back of premium growth, improved productivity and agent count, new investment yields, strong liquidity position and effective capital deployment.

Earnings Estimate

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Globe Life’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $10.49 per share, indicating a 28.7% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 4% higher revenues of $5.51 billion. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $11.34 per share, indicating an 8.1% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 4.2% higher revenues of $5.74 billion.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved 0.8% and 0.7% north, respectively, in the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.

Earnings Surprise History

Globe Life has a decent surprise history, beating earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 2.16%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

GL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has gained 15.1% against the industry’s decline of 1.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity

Globe Life’s return on equity, a measure reflecting how efficiently a company utilizes shareholders’ money, was 21.8% in the trailing 12 months and expanded 1,190 basis points year over year. The figure compares favorably with the industry’s average of 15.2%.

Factors Driving Globe Life

Globe Life has been witnessing a positive trend in revenues, driven by premium growth at its Life Insurance and Health Insurance segments and net investment income. The company expects life premium to grow 4% in 2023.



The strong performance of the American Income and Liberty National divisions should continue to drive the top line in the future. Liberty National should continue to benefit from improved productivity and agent count. GL’s expansion initiatives to capture heavily populated and less penetrated areas should drive growth in the future. Net life sales as well as net health sales are expected to grow in mid-teens for Liberty National.



Moreover, net investment income continues to be another important driver of the company’s top-line growth and has been exhibiting improvement over the last few years. The metric should continue to grow riding on new investment yields exceeding the yield on dispositions and the average portfolio yield.



For 2023, Globe Life expects net investment income to grow approximately 6% as a result of the favorable rate environment and steady growth in invested assets. GL anticipates excess investment income to rise in the range of $11 million to $12 million.



The company has maintained a strong liquidity position with sufficient cash generation capabilities. Its operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies, which generate strong and stable cash flows. GL anticipates the parent company's excess cash flow for 2023 to be approximately $420-$440 million. Globe Life continues to maintain the Company Action Level Risk-Based Capital ratio target in the band of 300% to 320%.



Strong capital position enables Globe Life to enhance its shareholder value via share buyback and dividend pay-outs. GL expects between $370 million and $390 million of share repurchases, which will occur by the end of 2023. Apart from this, Globe Life has continuously been increasing its dividend over the past eight years (2016-2023), witnessing a CAGR of 6.79%. It anticipates the parent company's excess cash flow for 2023 to be around $420-$440 million, which will be available to return to its shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Attractive Valuation

Globe Life shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 10.08, lower than the industry average of 11.78. It also has an impressive Value Score of B. This style score helps find the most attractive value stocks. Back-tested results have shown that stocks with a Value Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2, offer better returns.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the Financial-Miscellaneous Services space are Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP GHI, Midwest Holding Inc. MDWT and StoneX Group Inc. SNEX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Greystone Housing’s 2023 and 2024 revenues is pegged at $107 million and $110.60 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 31.98% and 3.36%, respectively. In the past year, GHI has lost 12.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimates for GHI’s 2023 and 2024 earnings have moved up nearly 29.7% and 11.3%, respectively, in the past seven days, reflecting investors’ optimism.



Midwest Holding has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missing in one, the average being 992.68%. In the past year, MDWT has rallied 78.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDWT’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $3.85, indicating a year-over-year increase of 657.9%.



StoneX has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 19.74%. In the past year, SNEX has gained 5.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimates for 2023 and 2024 earnings have moved up nearly 8% and 8.1%, respectively, in the past 60 days, reflecting investors’ optimism.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Globe Life Inc. (GL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.