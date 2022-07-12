Here's Why You Should Invest in Everest Re (RE) Stock Now

Everest Re Group, Ltd. RE is well-poised for growth, driven by business opportunities, rising limited partnership income and higher income from other invested assets.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Everest Re’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $34.8 and $39.3, indicating year-over-year increases of 20.1% and 13%, respectively. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is 9.9%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Everest Re currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the RE stock has rallied 14.4% against the industry’s decline of 5.6%.



Style Score

Everest Re has a favorable VGM Score of A. VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, the best growth and the most promising momentum.

Return on Equity

Everest Re’s trailing 12-month return on equity (“ROE”) was 13%, up 890 basis points year over year. ROE reflects its efficiency in using shareholders’ funds.

Business Tailwinds

Everest Re is witnessing a positive trend in net premiums earned and net investment income, driven by solid performance across its Reinsurance and Insurance operations segments.



Increased exposure and business opportunities, with the recovery of the U.S. economy, continued double-digit rate increases, an expanded share on attractive renewals and strong renewal retention, are likely to boost growth of Reinsurance and Insurance operations.



Higher income from a fixed-income portfolio, an increase in the limited partnership income, higher dividend income from the equity portfolio and increased income from other invested assets are likely to drive the net investment income.



The loss and expense ratio is likely to improve, with a continued focus on expense management, renewal rate increases, disciplined execution and intentional portfolio management. This, in turn, will improve the combined ratio of the insurer.



Everest Re should gain from strong profitability, underlying operating cash flow and balance sheet liquidity. Banking on strong premium growth, operating cash flow is likely to improve.



Everest Re boasts a consistent increase in dividends, with the metric witnessing a nine-year CAGR (2014-2022) of 9.2%. The current dividend yield of 2.4% betters the industry average of 0.4%, making the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.

