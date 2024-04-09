Here's Why You Should Invest in Entera Bio (ENTX) Stock Now

Entera Bio ENTX makes oral peptide therapies, validating its disruptive N-Tab oral peptide proprietary technology platform.

Its leading pipeline candidate is EB613, an oral, osteoanabolic (bone building) once-daily tablet for treating osteoporosis, a bone disease that develops when bone mass decreases, leading to an increase in the risk of fractures. A phase IIb study of the EB613 tablets met the primary and secondary endpoints.

Entera Bio plans to begin a phase III registrational study on EB613 once the FDA qualifies the treatment-related change in bone mineral density (BMD) as a surrogate endpoint for fractures in future studies of new anti-osteoporosis drugs. In late March, it was announced that the FDA would issue its ruling on qualifying BMD as a surrogate endpoint for osteoporosis drugs in 10 months.

No new drugs have been approved by the FDA for osteoporosis since 2019 due to ethical concerns and the costs of fracture endpoint studies. Entera Bio believes that an oral anabolic treatment like EB613 has the potential to become a game changer in osteoporosis treatments.

Its pipeline also includes EB612, an oral peptide replacement therapy tablet for hypoparathyroidism and oral oxyntomodulin, a dual-targeted GLP1/glucagon peptide tablet for obesity.

Entera Bio plans to advance five potential first-in-class oral peptide programs into clinical development (phase I to phase III) in 2025. Each of these programs is expected to have important catalysts during 2024.

Entera Bio’s stock has surged 117.7% in the past year against a decrease of 13.5% for the industry.



Entera Bio sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) currently. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Entera Bio’s 2024 loss has narrowed from 75 cents per share to 25 cents per share.

ENTX beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average earnings surprise of 10.66%.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some top-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector are ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP, ADMA Biologics ADMA and MorphoSys MOR, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals' 2024 earnings have improved from $4.06 per share to $4.43 per share. For 2025, earnings estimates have improved from $4.80 per share to $5.04 per share in the past 60 days. In the past year, shares of ANIP have declined 28.5%.

Earnings of ANI Pharmaceuticals beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, delivering a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 75.6%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ADMA Biologics’ 2024 earnings per share have improved from 22 cents to 30 cents. Estimates for 2025 have increased from 32 cents to 50 cents. In the past year, shares of ADMA Biologics have risen 88.5%.

Earnings of ADMA Biologics beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while meeting the same once. ADMA delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 85.0%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for MorphoSys’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from 96 cents per share to a loss of 73 cents per share. In the past year, shares of MOR have risen 289.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.