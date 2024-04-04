Here's Why You Should Invest in Duolingo (DUOL) Stock Now

Duolingo, Inc. DUOL has had an impressive run in the past year. The company’s shares have gained 57.5%, significantly outperforming the 25% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

Let’s take a look at some other factors that make the stock an attractive pick.

Solid Rank: Duolingo currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy) offer attractive investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment.

Duolingo, Inc. Price

Duolingo, Inc. price | Duolingo, Inc. Quote

Northward Estimate Revisions: Four estimates for 2024 moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has moved up 48.4% in the past 60 days.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: DUOL has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 111.5%, on average.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOUL’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.38, indicating more than 100% growth from the year ago levels. Earnings in 2025 are expected to increase 76.5% from the prior-year actuals.

Growth Factors: The popular language-learning platform offers interactive lessons in numerous languages. Utilizing gamified techniques, it engages users with exercises, quizzes and challenges. Its user-friendly interface makes language acquisition enjoyable and accessible for learners worldwide.

The company’s top line is reaping the benefits of an increase in daily and monthly average users, and a surge in the number of subscribers. Revenues increased 44% year over year in 2023.

DUOL’s bottom line is benefiting from product excellence and innovation. Net Income in 2023 came in at $16.1million. It reported net loss of $59.6 million in 2022.

Other Stocks to Consider

A couple of other top-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are APi Group APG and Charles River Associates CRAI.

APi Group flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.9%. APG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.1%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Charles River Associates carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%. CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average.

Charles River Associates (CRAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

APi Group Corporation (APG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

