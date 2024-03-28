Here's Why You Should Invest in Cheniere Partners (CQP) Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. CQP has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.

CQP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 48.2%.

What’s Favoring the Stock?

Stability Through Long-Term Contracts

The partnership benefits from long-term, fixed-fee contracts with clients, ensuring a reliable income source. This minimizes exposure to fluctuations in commodity prices. Cheniere Partners’ large-scale liquefied gas export facility operates under these contracts, providing a stable foundation for revenue generation. CQP’s beta of 0.68 confirms that the partnership experiences lesser volatility than the broader market.

Strong Financial Performance

Cheniere Partners has demonstrated robust financial performance with a net income of $4.3 billion in 2023, a substantial increase from $2.5 billion in 2022. This significant rise in profitability, alongside revenues of $9.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 billion for the same period, underscores the partnership's strong operational efficiency and financial health.

Stable and Increasing Distributions

The partnership introduced 2024 distribution guidance of $3.15-$3.35 per common unit, maintaining a base distribution of $3.10 per common unit. This not only indicates a strong cash flow position but also reflects its commitment to returning value to unitholders, making CQP an attractive investment for dividend-seeking investors.

Long-Term Contractual Agreements

Cheniere Partners announced a critical long-term Integrated Production Marketing gas supply agreement with ARC Resources U.S. Corp. This agreement secures 140,000 MMBtu per day of natural gas for approximately 15 years, beginning with the commercial operations of the SPL Expansion Project's first train.

This agreement not only solidifies the partnership's supply chain for its expansion but also ensures stable future revenues through the marketing of associated LNG by Cheniere Marketing International LLP. The partnership's focus on expansion, evidenced by the ongoing SPL Expansion Project aiming to increase total production capacity by up to approximately 20 Mtpa of LNG, presents significant growth potential.

Operational Excellence and Market Position

Cheniere Energy Partners owns the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana, which has a production capacity of approximately 30 Mtpa of LNG. This positions the partnership as a significant player in the global LNG market. With the LNG market's growth being driven by increasing global demand for cleaner energy sources, Cheniere's strategic positioning allows it to capitalize on this trend. Moreover, the shift in trading to the NYSE enhances its visibility and accessibility to a broader investor base, potentially increasing stock liquidity and value.

CQP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Hold).

