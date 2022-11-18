Here's Why You Should Invest in Charles River (CRAI) Stock Now

The stock of CRA International, Inc., which conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, has gained 49.1% in the past six months, significantly outperforming the 10.5% rise of the industry it belongs to. The company is currently benefiting from a strong global presence, business diversification and an excellent professional team.

Charles River Associates Price

Charles River Associates price | Charles River Associates Quote

Let’s take a look at some factors that make the stock an attractive pick.

Solid Rank: Charles River currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Three estimates for 2022 moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRAI’s 2022 earnings has moved up 9.2% in the past 60 days.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Charles Riverhas an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 25.7% on average.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRAI’s 2022 earnings of $6.16 per share reflects 12.2% year-over-year growth. The stock has a long-term expected earnings per share growth rate of 14.3%.

Driving Factors: Charles River has a diversified business portfolio, with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and regions. Proficiency in multiple industries helps the company meet varying client needs and offer other innovative services. Further, the company gets to know about business strategies adopted worldwide. This multidisciplinary setup enables it to bring experts from all fields under one platform.

In 2021, 2020 and 2019, the company repurchased shares worth $44.9 million, $13.4 million and $18.1 million, respectively. It paid $8.29 million, $7.50 million and $6.54 million in dividends during 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Such moves indicate the company’s commitment to creating value for shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH, Paychex, Inc. PAYX and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN.

Booz Allencarries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.5%.

Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8% on average.

Paychexcarries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. PAYX has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.5%.

Paychex delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6% on average.

Cross Country Healthcare currentlycarries a Zacks Rank #2. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6%.

CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1% on average.

One Tiny Company Could Shake the EV Industry

Zacks Aggressive Growth expert Brian Bolan has pinpointed a U.S. manufacturer with an under-$5 stock price that's gearing for a monster ride. It's ramping up production of an affordable, "working man's" rival to Tesla just as soaring gas prices and desire for energy independence are set to drive the EV market to $1 trillion in 5 years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.