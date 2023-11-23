Here's Why You Should Invest in Centene (CNC) Stock Now

Centene Corporation’s CNC improving medical membership, growing top line, pursuit of buyouts, numerous contract wins and continued data-driven innovation make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. Also, its favorable growth estimates are confidence boosters for investors.

The company is one of the largest Medicaid health insurers in the United States, catering to 16 million Medicaid recipients in 29 states as of 2022-end. CNC provides access to high-quality healthcare, health solutions and innovative programs that help families stay healthy.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

CNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past six months, the stock has gained 14.8% compared with the industry’s rise of 12.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Rising Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNC’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $6.66, indicating a 15.2% increase from the year-ago reported figure of $5.78. The same for 2024 EPS is pegged at $6.68, suggesting a 0.3% increase from the year-ago estimated figure.

The company beat earnings estimates in two of the past four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 5.6%.

Key Drivers

Centene’s total revenues are expected to increase 3.8% in 2023 due to Medicaid membership growth, several acquisitions, growth in Medicare business and expansion into new states. This figure is expected to grow further as the company continues to grow its operations organically and inorganically through buyouts. Centene also estimates 2023 adjusted EPS of $6.60, suggesting a 14.2% increase from the 2022 reported level.

Centene specializes in providing health services to Medicaid and Medicare recipients. Its total membership increased 4.5% in the third quarter. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services estimates the total Medicaid market to grow $1.1 trillion by 2029. In addition, Medicaid spending is expected to increase 5.6% annually through 2031. Premium and service revenues are currently forecasted to be between $137.5 billion and $139.5 billion for 2023. The company’s Marketplace business is expected to remain a tailwind in 2024, and its Ambetter franchise will continue to provide opportunities to serve a large and growing addressable market.

We expect investment income to rise 6.7% in 2023. Riding on increasing interest rates, investment income should continue to rise.

CNC does not shy away from grabbing opportunities to grow inorganically through buyouts and partnerships. CNC also believes in streamlining its business to focus on its core areas. It divested Circle Health Group to intensify its focus on growing its Managed Care business. This deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Disciplined executions like this will result in reduced distraction and better performance in the future.

Centene is expanding into new markets through numerous contract wins. CNC will expand its Medicaid business in North Carolina from late 2023 and will strengthen its relationship with the state. CNC will be providing managed care for Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s SoonerSelect and SoonerSelect Children’s Specialty programs. Moreover, the company aims to introduce its Medicare Advantage plans in 21 new counties in 2024. All these moves will fuel growth in the form of more premium and service revenues in the future.

CNC is executing well on its value-creation plan, which aims to drive margin expansion through profitable growth. The company has been expanding the use of CATA, its proprietary tool, to reduce provider abrasion. CNC’s Medicare brand, Wellcare’s pharmacy benefit manager will be Express Scripts for 2024, providing cost savings for members. This is a major milestone achieved under the value creation plan, which positions it to generate significant value for shareholders. The company also continues to streamline the organization through portfolio rationalization.

The company manages its excess capital well through share repurchases and debt repayment. It bought back shares worth $773 million in the third quarter of 2023. It also focuses on reducing financial leverage by repaying its debts. This should instill confidence in shareholders. The company has a VGM Score of A.

However, CNC’s total expenses rose 5.4% in the third quarter of 2023 due to higher medical costs. Rising costs can trim its margins. Nevertheless, we believe that a systematic and strategic plan of action will drive growth in the long term.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical sector are Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPH, Atai Life Sciences N.V. ATAI and Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Atai Life Sciences and Medpace Holdings carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ 2023 bottom line suggests a 62.4% increase from the prior-year levels. AMPH has witnessed two upward estimate revisions in the past month against none in the opposite direction. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMPH’s 2023 revenues suggests a 28.4% increase from the past year's reported figures.

The bottom line of Atai Life Sciences outpaced estimates in two of the last four quarters, meeting once and missing the other time, the average surprise being 3.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATAI’s 2023 earnings and revenues suggests an improvement of 68.4% and 223.3%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.

The bottom line of Medpace Holdings outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 14.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEDP’s 2023 earnings and revenues suggests an improvement of 18.8% and 29.4%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for MEDP’s 2023 earnings has moved 3.1% north in the past 30 days.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.