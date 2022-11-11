Here's Why You Should Invest in Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s BAH VoLT strategy focuses on integrating velocity, leadership and technology in the process of transformation. Key focus areas on the velocity front are increasing innovation, strengthening market position through mergers, acquisitions and partnerships, and client-centric decision-making. The leadership front involves initiatives to promptly utilize leadership in identifying client needs and scaling businesses. On the technology front, the company focuses on developing and expanding next-generation technology and solutions.

BAH has a large addressable market as it serves the government, which is one of the world’s largest consumers of technology and management consulting services. The agencies of the U.S. intelligence community also offer an additional market. Further, the company has significant opportunities in global commercial markets, where it has relatively low penetration.

Booz Allen’s shares have gained 26.1% over the past year, outperforming 6.7% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Let’s take a look at some other factors that make the stock an attractive pick.

Solid Rank: BAH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Five estimates for fiscal 2023 moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings has moved up 1.1% in the past 60 days.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: BAH has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAH’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $4.43, reflecting 5.2% year-over-year growth. Moreover, earnings are expected to register a 9.5% increase in fiscal 2024.

