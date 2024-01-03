Here's Why You Should Invest in Aquestive (AQST) Stock Now

Aquestive Therapeutics AQST makes oral products to deliver complex molecules, providing novel alternatives to invasive and inconvenient standard-of-care therapies.

Its key pipeline candidate is Anaphylm (epinephrine) Sublingual Film, which it is developing as a non-invasive oral epinephrine product candidate. It can offer greater convenience to autoinjectors such as EpiPen and Auvi-Q for the emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. In the fourth quarter of 2023, it initiated a pivotal phase III pharmacokinetic (PK) study for Anaphylm with top-line data targeted for first-quarter 2024. The company plans to conduct another pivotal PK study and three supportive PK studies on Anaphylm.

In clinical studies, Anaphylm has been shown to preserve an individual's mean arterial pressure or MAP in contrast to auto-injectors, which have failed to do so. Maintaining MAP supports the necessary pressure for vital organs, thereby allowing them to function normally and lowering the risk of anaphylaxis-related outcomes like losing consciousness.

Aquestive's new drug application (NDA) seeking approval of another pipeline candidate, Libervant (diazepam) Buccal Film, for the acute treatment of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity for kids aged 2-5 is under review with the FDA. The regulatory body is expected to give its decision on the NDA on Apr 28, 2024. If approved, Libervant will not face much competition as Diastat (diazepam) Rectal Gel is the only FDA-approved treatment for this patient group for the disease. Aquestive believes there is significant demand for an oral product in this space.

Libervant has been approved for patients 12 years of age and older since August 2022. However, the product has not been launched due to an orphan drug market exclusivity block until January 2027 based on an FDA-approved nasal spray product from another company.

The new year could prove to be transformational for Aquestive with the FDA’s decision on Libervant’s NDA and top-line data from the pivotal study on Anaphylm. Also, Aquestive refinanced its debt recently, resulting in approximately $28 million of cash savings through June 2025 that can support its development. This will give the company flexibility to launch or partner for both Anaphylm and Libervant, as appropriate, if approved by the FDA.

Aquestive earns royalty revenues from its five out-licensed marketed products that it supplies under license deals with partners. Aquestive is the exclusive manufacturer of these licensed products. Its revenues from these products are increasing due to strong demand trends.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock has surged 127% in the past year compared with an increase of 0.6% for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Aquestive Therapeutics sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) currently. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ 2024 loss has narrowed from 56 cents per share to 34 cents per share.

Aquestive Therapeutics beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average earnings surprise of 70.58%.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

