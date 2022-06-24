Here's Why You Should Invest in AMN Healthcare (AMN) Stock Now

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN is well-poised for growth, backed by its wide range of services and strong performance across segments in the first quarter of 2022.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock have gained 10.7% against the industry’s decline of 51.5% in a year’s time. The S&P 500 Index has fallen 12% in the same time frame.



AMN — with a market capitalization of $4.68 billion — is a travel healthcare staffing company. The company projects 1.1% growth for the next five years and expects to witness continued improvements in its business. AMN Healthcare surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%.

What’s Driving the Performance?

AMN Healthcare’s business has gradually evolved beyond traditional healthcare staffing. The company has become a strategic total talent solutions partner with its clients. AMN Healthcare has expanded its portfolio to serve a diverse and growing set of healthcare talent-related needs. The company enables clients to build and optimize their healthcare talent to deliver great patient outcomes and experience.



The company has been displaying strength in digital health capabilities with its AMN Passport and AMN Cares. The first one is the company’s mobile app for healthcare experts, while AMN Cares is a telehealth platform aiding care teams to interface with employees or patients at home.



All three of AMN Healthcare’s reportable segments witnessed robust performances in the first quarter of 2022. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment’s revenues soared 87% year over year. Travel nurse staffing revenues grew 95% year over year while Allied division revenues rose 64% year over year. The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment’s revenues were up 27.5% year over year. This upside can be attributed to a 30% growth in locum tenens revenues. Interim leadership revenues were up 14% year over year. Physician and leadership search businesses witnessed revenue growth of 46% year over year.



The Technology and Workforce Solutions segment’s revenues climbed 63.8% year over year. Language services business revenues were up 20% year over year, while the vendor management systems (VMS) business improved a whopping 136% year over year.

Estimates Trend

For 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.02 billion, indicating an improvement of 25.9% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The same for earnings stands at $10.46, suggesting growth of 30.3% from the prior-year quarter.

