Here's Why You Should Invest in Alpine (ALPN) Stock Now

Seattle, WA-based Alpine Immune Sciences ALPN has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates. Its lead pipeline candidate is povetacicept, which is being developed for multiple autoimmune diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus, autoimmune glomerulonephritis and autoimmune cytopenias.

Povetacicept is a dual inhibitor of two cytokines, BAFF (B cell activating factor) and APRIL (a proliferation-inducing ligand). BAFF and APRIL cytokines are said to play crucial roles in the pathogenesis of various autoimmune diseases. Alpine believes that povetacicept has the potential to show increased potency compared to wild-type TACI-based compounds and other inhibitors that target BAFF and/or APRIL cytokines individually. In preclinical studies, povetacicept has demonstrated superior efficacy compared to existing therapies or wild-type TACI (transmembrane activator and CAML interactor) - based agents.

Key ongoing clinical studies are the RUBY-4 study, a phase Ib open-label study of povetacicept in autoimmune cytopenias and RUBY-3, phase Ib/IIa, an open-label study of povetacicept in autoimmune glomerulonephritis.

Alpine achieved several important milestones in the development of povetacicept in the first half of the year, including initiating patient enrollment in the RUBY-4 study. Last month, it initiated the second IgA nephropathy (IgAN) dose cohort in the RUBY-3 study. Initial data from the RUBY-3 study is expected later this year and could be an important catalyst for the stock.

Alpine plans to begin a broad and accelerated development program for povetacicept across multiple indications in 2024.

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Alpine’s stock has gained 71.1% so far this year against a decrease of 4.9% for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past 60 days, estimates for Alpine’s 2023 loss per share have narrowed from $1.43 to $1.18 while those for 2024 have improved from a loss of $1.73 to $1.47 per share.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked drug companies worth considering are Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH, KalVista Pharmaceuticals KALV and Corcept Therapeutics CORT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, the loss per share estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for 2023 has narrowed from 71 cents per share to 58 cents per share while that for 2024 has narrowed from 43 cents to 28 cents. Year to date, shares of the company have gained 94.7%.

Earnings of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals beat estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 45.61% on average.

In the past 60 days, estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ 2023 loss per share have narrowed from $3.03 to $2.83 while those for 2024 have improved from a loss of $2.48 to $2.36. Shares of the company have gained 45% year to date.

Earnings of KalVista Pharmaceuticals beat estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 15.82% on average.

In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Corcept’s earnings has gone up from 62 cents per share to 78 cents for 2023. The bottom-line estimate has also improved from 61 cents to 83 cents for 2024 during the same time frame. Shares of the company have rallied 59.2% year to date.

CORT’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 6.99%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.