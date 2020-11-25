Here's Why You Should Invest in Allegion (ALLE) Stock Now

Allegion plc ALLE currently boasts robust growth prospects on strength in its businesses, solid product portfolio, restructuring actions and a sound capital-deployment strategy.



Notably, the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a market capitalization of $10.5 billion. In the past three months, the stock has gained 14.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.7%.





Let’s delve into the factors that make investment in the company a smart choice at the moment.



Business Strength: Allegion’s residential business is likely to show resilience during the coronavirus outbreak-led market downturn, backed by healthy backlog as well as strength across new construction and retail end markets. Also, the company expects its electronic products business to be a long-term growth driver, backed by a solid product portfolio, supply chain strength and a large customer base.



Investments in Innovations: The company is focused on updating its products and developing new ones to keep up with the changing market sentiment. Over time, sales for the company’s new electronic security products have increased considerably. Of late, growing popularity for its Schlage and Interflex branded products will be beneficial for the company.



Rewards to Shareholders: It remains committed to rewarding shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payouts. In the first nine months of 2020, the company repurchased shares worth $94.1 million and paid out dividends worth $88.3 million. In February 2020, it announced a 19% hike in its quarterly dividend rate.



Other Initiatives: Allegion's pricing and productivity initiatives, along with its restructuring and cost-reduction actions are likely to drive its profitability and help it maintain a healthy margin performance, going forward. For 2020, it anticipates to realize $80 million of cost reduction on a year-over-year basis.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2020 earnings has trended up from $4.26 to $4.79 on four upward estimate revisions against none downward.

