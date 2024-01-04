Here's Why You Should Invest in Adverum (ADVM) Stock Now

Adverum Biotechnologies ADVM is developing single-administration gene therapies for highly prevalent ocular diseases, leveraging the potential of its proprietary intravitreal (IVT) platform. Its lead gene therapy candidate, ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec), is being developed as a one-time IVT injection for patients with neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), a leading cause of blindness in patients over 65 years of age. In 2023, it made great progress in the development of Ixo-vec.

Ixo-vec is designed to be administered in the physician’s office as a one-time injection, which can reduce the burden of frequent anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) injections. The candidate enjoys Fast Track designation from the FDA to treat wet AMD. It is being evaluated in two clinical studies, OPTIC and LUNA.

Long-term data from the OPTIC extension study of patients with wet AMD was presented in November 2023. The data demonstrated that patients continue to experience substantial, long-term benefits from Ixo-vec through three years of follow-up, including maintenance of vision, durability of anatomical improvements and sustained reduction in anti-VEGF treatment burden. The data showed that around 50% of the patients remained entirely free of injections over the three-year period.

Initial safety and efficacy data from the LUNA phase II study are expected to be presented in February 2024. The first data presented from the LUNA study in September showed that both the 2E11 and 6E10 vg/eye doses of Ixo-vec produced aflibercept levels that are associated with significant clinical activity.

Adverum has some other IVT gene therapy pipeline candidates in its pipeline, which are being developed to treat blue cone monochromacy and geographic atrophy.

The stock has risen 31.2% in the past year against a decrease of 9.3% for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Adverum currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies' 2024 loss has narrowed from 94 cents per share to 82 cents per share.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. Quote

