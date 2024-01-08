Here's Why You Should Hold UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Now

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH is supported by the improving performance of government business, owing to increasing premiums and numerous contract wins. The pursuit of buyouts, a solid financial position and a robust 2023 outlook are other tailwinds.

Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s 2023 earnings and revenues is pegged at $24.95 per share and $368.9 billion, respectively, indicating an improvement of 12.4% and 13.8% from the year-ago reported figures.

UNH boasts an impressive surprise record. Its earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 2.7%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 16.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 14.8% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity

UnitedHealth Group’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds can be substantiated by its trailing 12-month return on equity of 26.6%, which remains higher than the industry’s average of 23.4%.

Robust Outlook

UnitedHealth Group anticipates revenues between $357 billion and $360 billion, the mid-point of which indicates an improvement of 10.6% from the 2022 reported figure. It expects 2024 revenues between $400 billion and $403 billion.

Adjusted net earnings per share (EPS) are estimated to be between $24.85 and $25 for the year. The mid-point of the updated guidance suggests 12.3% growth from the 2022 figure. It expects adjusted net EPS in the range of $27.5-$28 in 2024.

Key Drivers

Revenues of UnitedHealth Group continue to benefit from solid contributions from its UnitedHealthcare and Optum businesses. Premiums contributed 78.3% to the company’s total revenues in the third quarter. It is expected to rise further as UnitedHealth Group continues to serve more people through Medicare and Medicaid Advantage plans.

Through the UnitedHealthcare unit, UNH devises effective Medicare and Medicaid businesses, as well as integrates lucrative features within them from time to time. The top line of the UnitedHealthcare segment is expected to benefit as the company grows its existing Medicaid markets and serves more people through fee-based and risk-based commercial offerings.

The company expects to add more than 1 million members to its Medicare Advantageplan this year, expanding its membership base and fetching higher premiums. The Medicaid business is set to grow as it continues to support states in initiating redeterminations. The company aims to reach 96% of all Medicare customers with its 2024 Individual Medicare Advantage Plan. UNH expects to add around 350,000-375,000 members to Medicare Advantage in 2024.

Optum Health segment will continue to gain from more people served under value-based care arrangements and consistent strengthening of care delivery services. UNH expects Optum Health to deliver double-digit revenue growth in 2024. It also aims to achieve an operating margin in the range of 8-10% in 2024. Optum Insight and Optum Rx are expected to benefit from enhanced capabilities and new sales and opportunities. However, excellent customer retention should also favor Optum Rx results. The company expects to serve nearly 900,000 additional patients in value-based care arrangements through the end of 2023. It aims to generate 1.5 billion scripts through OptumRx by 2023.

UnitedHealth Group has been pursuing collaborations with renowned healthcare providers to bolster its capabilities and solidify its nationwide presence. Its acquisition of Amedisys should enhance and expand its in-home capabilities and fuel growth in the Optum Health segment. Moreover, UNH will get access to Amedisys’s Medicare customers, thus enhancing its benefits business in the future. The company’s launch of Optum Rx Weight Engage is expected to drive innovation in its pharmacy services, leading to better retention and improved customer win figures.

The company also earns through investment income. The metric increased nearly 94.3% in the third quarter.A high-interest rate environment should boost this metric in the future.

A solid financial position is a dire need for companies that keep an eye on continued business investments. Apart from growth-related initiatives, a sound financial stand instills confidence in UNH in the tactical deployment of capital through share buybacks and dividend payments. The company returned $11.5 billion to shareholders in the first nine months of 2023 through share repurchases and dividends. Its dividend yield of 1.4% remains higher than the industry’s figure of 1.3%. UNH expects operating cash flow in the range of $27-$28 billion and $30-$31 billion for 2023 and 2024, respectively.

UNH currently carries an impressive Value Score of B.

Key Risks

The health insurer has been experiencing an increase in operating expenses due to higher medical and operating costs and the cost of goods sold. Such expenses continue to weigh on the margin expansion. We expect total operating costs to rise 13.3% in 2023. Nevertheless, we believe that a systematic and strategic plan of action will drive growth in the long term.

