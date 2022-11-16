Here's Why You Should Hold Travelers (TRV) in Your Portfolio

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV has been gaining momentum on the back of strong net earned premiums, high levels of retention, improved pricing and sufficient liquidity.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $14.62, indicating a year-over-year increase of 11.3%.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 has moved 0.8% north in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.

Earnings Surprise History

Travelers has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 25.39%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Travelers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the stock has gained 14.7%, outperforming the industry’s increase of 9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Style Score

Travelers has a favorable VGM Score of A. VGM Score helps to identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and the most promising momentum.

Return on Equity (ROE)

Travelers’s ROE for the trailing 12 months is 14.3%, up 220 basis points year over year, reflecting efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ fund. TRV targets mid-teens ROE over the long term.

Business Tailwinds

Riding on strong net earned premiums and an aggregate underlying combined ratio for Business Insurance and Bond & Specialty Insurance, strong underwriting results continued in the commercial businesses. High levels of retention, improved pricing, an increase in new business and a positive renewal premium change should continue to drive Travelers.



TRV expects domestic automobile renewal premium change to be in double digits in the fourth quarter and be in the mid-teens throughout 2023.



Travelers raised the outlook for fixed income net investment income (NII), including earnings from short-term securities to be around $500 million after tax in the fourth quarter of 2022. TRV also projected nearly $540 million on average per quarter in 2023, with an estimated $515 million in the first quarter. Higher average levels of invested assets, reliable results from the fixed-income portfolio, and strong returns from the non-fixed-income portfolio are likely to likely drive NII higher.



Travelers maintains a conservative balance sheet among its peers. At the end of the third quarter, statutory capital and surplus were $23.4 billion. The debt-to-capital ratio (excluding after-tax net unrealized investment gains included in shareholders’ equity) was within the insurer’s target range of 15% to 25%.



Travelers has an impressive dividend history, increasing its dividend for the last 18 years. Dividends increased at a compound annual growth rate of 9% over that period. Its current dividend yield of 2.1% is better than the industry average of 0.4%. This makes TRV an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.

