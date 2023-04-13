Here's Why You Should Hold Teladoc Health (TDOC) Stock Now

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC is currently aided by growing membership, an advanced telehealth platform, an array of buyouts and tie-ups coupled with strong cash reserves.

Zacks Rank & Price Rally

Teladoc Health currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The stock has gained 8.9% in the past six months against the industry’s 0.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Favorable Style Score

TDOC carries an impressive VGM Score of A. Value Score helps find stocks that are undervalued. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum, and the score is a weighted combination of all three factors.

Impressive Earnings Surprise History

Teladoc Health boasts an impressive surprise record. Its earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 22.78%.

Business Tailwinds

Revenues of the virtual care provider benefit on the back of growing membership and higher patient visits. An aging U.S. population, belonging to a vulnerable community, plus increased confidence to opt for outpatient visits following the receding impacts of the COVID pandemic are likely to sustain the solid demand for the TDOC’s services in the days ahead.

For 2023, management anticipates revenues between $2,550 million and $2,675 million, the mid-point of which suggests 8.5% growth from the 2022 figure.

Teladoc Health has a robust telehealth platform in place for addressing the strong demand for virtual care which has been in huge demand since 2020 with no signs of slowing down. The platform was built through advanced technologies, partnerships with well-established healthcare providers and substantial investments. It also continues to launch whole-person virtual care solutions integrated with lucrative features from time to time.

In fact, the strength of this platform provides an opportunity for Teladoc Health to establish a solid foothold across the global virtual care market. Leveraging the platform, clinicians of TDOC’s clients were able to complete around 4.2 million visits for patients across the globe last year.

TDOC has also resorted to a series of buyouts and collaborations, which have boosted healthcare capabilities and diversified its treatment networks. In order to pursue such growth-related initiatives, a strong financial position is a dire need and that has exactly been the case with Teladoc Health. It boasts a growing cash balance and adequate cash-generating abilities. As of Dec 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents increased 2.8% from the 2021-end level.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Masimo Corporation MASI, LivaNova PLC LIVN and Stevanato Group S.p.A. STVN. While Masimo currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), LivaNova and Stevanato Group carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Masimo’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 9.02%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MASI’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 3.5%, while the same for revenues indicates growth of 19.5% from the respective year-ago figures.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MASI’s 2023 earnings has moved 1.9% north in the past 30 days. Shares of Masimo have gained 45.7% in the past six months.

LivaNova’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average being 2.62%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIVN’s 2023 earnings indicates a 8% rise, while the same for revenues suggests an improvement of 5.1% from the respective prior-year figures.

The consensus mark for LIVN’s 2023 earnings has moved 4.9% north in the past 60 days. Shares of LivaNova have declined 1.3% in the past six months.

Stevanato Group’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 10.97%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STVN’s 2023 earnings indicates a 8.5% rise, while the same for revenues suggests an improvement of 12.5% from the respective prior-year estimates.

The consensus mark for STVN’s 2023 earnings has moved up 14.3% in the past 60 days. Shares of Stevanato Group have gained 49.8% in the past six months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.