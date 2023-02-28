Here's Why You Should Hold Sun Life (SLF) Stock for Now

Sun Life Financial SLF is well-poised for growth on focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses and strong financial position. These factors make SLF stock worth retaining in one’s portfolio.



Sun Life has a decent track record of beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the last four quarters.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Sun Life currently caries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past six months, the stock has gained 6.7% compared with the industry’s increase of 9.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sun Life’s 2023 and 2024 earnings has moved up 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.

Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sun Life’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.27 per share, suggesting growth of 11.6% year over year. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 9%.

Business Tailwinds

Sun Life stays focused on continually strengthening its presence in China, Philippines, India, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. The Asian market provides higher return and growth than the North American markets.



The life insurer is improving its business mix and thus shifting its growth focus toward products that park lower capital and offer more predictable earnings, such as mutual funds and group benefits. Eyeing a place among the top five players, the company is also growing its voluntary benefits business.



The company intends to invest an additional $20 billion over a span of five years across its general account and third-party investments. This is in addition to the $60 billion of existing sustainable investments.



Sun Life Investment Management fosters its investment capabilities in private fixed income, mortgages and real estate by investing into pension plans and other institutional investors. This development further strengthens the company’s Asset Management pillar, which provides higher return on equity, lower capital and lower volatility and has potential for an earnings upside.



Sun Life is looking to make an investment in the private credit domain, which ensures a greater yield, thus creating an opportunity to generate higher income.



Sun Life boasts a strong capital position. It targets a leverage ratio of 25% over the long term and a 30-40% dividend payout over the medium term. Given the company’s ongoing shift to fee-based capital-light businesses, it reiterates medium-term ROE objectives of 18% from 16% guided earnings.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the insurance industry are Voya Financial VOYA, Brighthouse Financial BHF and Primerica PRI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Voya Financial’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 38.68%. In the past six months, VOYA has gained 20.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VOYA’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share indicates year-over-year increases of 6.1% and 14%, respectively.



Brighthouse Financial’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, the average beat being 2.07%. In the past six months, BHF has gained 20.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHF’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share indicates year-over-year increases of 29.4% and 12.6%, respectively.



Primerica’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters. In the past six months, PRI has gained 51.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRI’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share indicates year-over-year increases of 18.3% and 8.9%, respectively.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.