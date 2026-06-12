Here's Why You Should Hold Stryker Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

Stryker SYK entered 2026 facing an unexpected cyber disruption, yet underlying demand, robotics adoption and international momentum remained strong. While a robust capital pipeline and active acquisition strategy support long-term growth, execution risks tied to recovery efforts, margin pressures and expanding exposure to new markets could shape the company’s performance over the coming quarters.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have lost 13.1% so far this year compared with the industry’s 23.1% decline. The S&P 500 Index has gained 6.3% in the same time frame.

Stryker is a global leader in medical technology with a portfolio spanning Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology. The company has a market capitalization of $118.4 billion.

SYK’s bottom line is anticipated to improve 10.6% over the next five years. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average negative surprise of 1.82%.



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Let’s delve deeper.

Factors Driving SYK’s Prospects

Strong Underlying Procedure Demand and Robust Capital Order Book: Despite the cyberattack significantly disrupting first-quarter results, management repeatedly emphasized that underlying demand across its major businesses remained healthy. Organic sales growth of 2.4% was heavily constrained by shipment delays and revenue-recognition disruptions rather than weakening customer demand.

Hospital capital spending remains stable, and Stryker entered the second half of 2026 with an elevated capital equipment order book, providing solid visibility into future demand. The company also delivered a record first quarter for Mako installations across both domestic and international markets, while Mako utilization rates continued to increase.

These indicators suggest that end-market fundamentals remain intact. Once operational disruptions normalize, the combination of strong procedural volumes, demographic tailwinds and sustained hospital investment should allow Stryker to resume its historical pattern of above-market growth and reinforce its leadership position across orthopaedics and medical technologies.

Robotics Ecosystem Continues to Create a Powerful Competitive Moat: Stryker’s robotics platform remains one of its most important strategic advantages. Management highlighted record Mako installations, strong surgeon adoption and increasing utilization rates globally. The company is expanding the platform through Mako 4, Mako Shoulder and the newly launched Mako RPS handheld robotic solution. The handheld robotic solution broadens access to surgeons previously reluctant to adopt full robotic systems.

Advanced hip revision procedures are receiving strong clinical feedback, while future procedural expansions remain under development. The ability to continuously add applications onto an installed robotic base strengthens customer retention and drives recurring implant demand.

Management continues to expect orthopaedic growth to exceed market rates by 200-300 basis points. As robotic adoption expands across hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, Stryker’s ecosystem advantage could become even more difficult for competitors to replicate.

International Markets Are Emerging as a Major Growth Engine: International operations are becoming increasingly important to Stryker’s growth profile. Management cited strong momentum in Japan, Europe, India, Korea and broader East Asia, supported by years of commercial investment and expanding product approvals.

Europe recently approved Pangea, a platform that has already driven significant trauma growth in the United States and Japan. The company also sees significant long-term opportunities in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern markets despite current geopolitical challenges.

Management believes market share remains below its potential across several international regions, leaving ample room for future expansion. As more U.S.-developed innovations receive international approvals, Stryker gains additional leverage from its global infrastructure. This growing geographic diversification reduces dependence on any single market and provides a meaningful runway for sustained revenue acceleration over the coming years.

Downsides

Cyberattack Exposes Significant Operational Vulnerabilities: The most immediate risk facing Stryker is the operational disruption caused by the recent cyberattack. Although management successfully restored manufacturing systems and reaffirmed full-year guidance, the incident highlighted the company’s dependence on interconnected digital infrastructure.

The attack disrupted manufacturing, delayed shipments and reduced revenue recognition, hurting first-quarter profitability. While management characterized the recovery as successful, future cybersecurity threats remain a material risk, given the increasingly digital nature of healthcare operations.

Beyond direct financial costs, the company expects to incur additional investments related to cybersecurity enhancements and operational resilience. Even though customer relationships appear largely intact, the event demonstrates how quickly external disruptions can materially affect financial performance, particularly across a global organization with complex manufacturing and distribution networks.

Margin Expansion Faces Pressure: Stryker’s profitability outlook remains challenged by several external factors. First-quarter adjusted gross margin declined 190 basis points, while operating margin fell 180 basis points due to lost manufacturing absorption, tariffs and lower operating leverage.

Interest expense increased following a debt issuance used to fund the Inari acquisition. Management acknowledged ongoing inflationary pressure from rising input costs, freight expenses and geopolitical developments affecting commodity markets. While procurement initiatives and operational-efficiency programs may mitigate part of these pressures, much of the inflationary environment remains outside management’s control.

The company continues to target margin expansion, but achieving those objectives may become increasingly difficult if tariff uncertainty persists or global inflation remains elevated. Sustained cost pressure could limit earnings growth even if revenue recovery proceeds according to plan.

Growing Exposure to Emerging Businesses Increases Risk: Stryker’s expansion into newer categories, such as peripheral vascular intervention, cardiovascular technologies, AI-enabled hospital solutions and potentially soft-tissue robotics, offers significant growth opportunities but brings in execution complexity.

Businesses like Inari and the planned AVS acquisition require the company to operate in physician specialties and competitive environments outside its traditional orthopaedic expertise. Management has acknowledged that successful integration requires commercial restructuring, retention of talent and continued investment in innovation.

Newer technologies often involve regulatory uncertainty, reimbursement challenges and longer adoption cycles. While these initiatives have the potential to create substantial long-term value, they also add operational complexity and increase the risk that capital investments may not deliver the anticipated returns. Investors must weigh the growth opportunity against the execution risks associated with entering new markets.

Stryker Corporation Price

Stryker Corporation price | Stryker Corporation Quote

Estimate Trend

SYK has been witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for 2026. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has increased 0.5% to $14.98 per share.

The consensus mark for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $6.56 billion, indicating a 9% improvement from the year-ago reported actuals. The bottom-line estimate is pinned at $3.49, implying year-over-year growth of 11.5%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same medical industry are Align Technology ALGN, West Pharmaceutical Services WST and Cardinal Health CAH.

Align Technology, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.3%. ALGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 7.80%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ALGN’s shares have gained 9.2% against the industry’s 4.2% decline so far this year.

West Pharmaceutical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 1, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 19.37%.

West Pharmaceutical’s shares have gained 20.2% against the industry’s 4.2% decline year to date.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an estimated long-term growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.27%.

CAH’s shares have gained 5.2% against the industry’s 4.2% decline so far this year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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