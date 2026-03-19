Here's Why You Should Hold Solventum Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Solventum Corporation SOLV is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, driven by strong demand across its business segments, supported by continued investment in innovation, R&D and digital capabilities. The optimism, led by a solid fourth-quarter 2025 performance and a solid restructuring program, is expected to contribute further. However, concerns regarding tariffs and a rise in raw material costs persist.

Over the past six months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have lost 9% against the industry’s 0.1% growth and the S&P 500’s 1.6% rise.

The renowned global healthcare solutions provider has a market capitalization of $11.9 billion. The company projects 4.3% earnings growth for 2026 and expects to maintain its strong performance going forward. Solventum’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.4%.



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Let’s delve deeper.

Key Drivers of SOLV Stock

Strategic Growth Drivers: Solventum outlined five key growth drivers expected to contribute more than 80% of future growth, focused on areas where it already has strong brands and clinical differentiation. In MedSurg, negative pressure wound therapy remains a major opportunity, supported by strong adoption of Prevena and the V.A.C. Peel and Place dressing. IV site management is another key driver, with rising demand for Tegaderm CHG and a significant runway for penetration. The company also sees momentum in sterilization assurance, backed by new Attest product launches.

Beyond MedSurg, innovation remains central, with around 20 new product launches planned over the next two years. In Dental, core restoratives are driving growth, supported by products like Clinpro Clear and Filtek Easy Match. In Health Information Systems, revenue cycle management and adoption of the 360 Encompass platform, along with AI-driven autonomous coding capabilities, are expected to be major contributors to sustained growth.

Future Cost Transformation Program: Solventum introduced its multi-year “Transform for the Future” restructuring program, targeting approximately $500 million in cost savings through operational efficiencies, system streamlining and automation, with benefits starting in 2026 and the majority realized from 2027 onward to support margin expansion and reinvestment. This builds on the successful completion of the Solventum Way program in 2025, which created a more flexible operating structure and delivered $125 million in annualized savings at a lower-than-expected cost, further strengthening the company’s ability to fund growth initiatives.

Solid Q4 Results: Solventum exited the fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Solid execution across MedSurg, Dental Solutions and Health Information Systems, combined with a steady pipeline of product innovation, continues to lift organic growth and expand market share. Commercial restructuring is proving effective, with specialization, accountability metrics and leadership changes translating into faster decision-making and stronger conversion across growth platforms like negative pressure wound therapy, antimicrobial IV site management and restorative dental products.

Solventum completed its first acquisition of Acera Surgical, expanding its MedSurg portfolio into the fast-growing regenerative tissue matrices segment within acute care, while reaffirming tuck-in M&A as a strategic priority.

Downsides of SOLV Stock

Tariffs Raise Uncertainty: Tariffs remain a structural headwind for Solventum despite recent improvements in estimates. Management noted that tariffs created roughly 65 basis points of operating margin impact in 2025. The company expects tariff costs to increase further, estimating a $100-$120 million impact in 2026. Despite these pressures, Solventum still expects to expand operating margins through sales leverage, supply chain savings programs and its broader Transform for the Future efficiency initiative.

Potential Raw Material Cost Step-Up From 3M Supply Agreement: Solventum disclosed that under its long-term supply agreement with 3M, the supplier holds a contractual option in 2027 to increase the cost of certain raw materials supplied. If this option is exercised, it could create a 100-basis-point margin headwind. The company emphasized that it is actively working with 3M to explore alternatives that could avoid this outcome. SOLV owns the intellectual property rights for these materials within its field of use, meaning it has the option to source the materials from other chemical manufacturers if necessary.

Solventum Corporation Price

Solventum Corporation price | Solventum Corporation Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

SOLV has been witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for 2026. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings per share (EPS) has moved north by 6 cents to $6.43.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.97 billion, implying a 4.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Align Technology ALGN and Cardinal Health CAH.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15.7%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.24%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Intuitive Surgical’s shares have gained 10.9% against the industry’s 6.8% decline over the past six months.

Align Technology, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.1%. ALGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.16%.

ALGN’s shares have rallied 27.8% compared with the industry’s 16.7% growth over the past six months.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.3%.

CAH’s shares have rallied 45% compared with the industry’s 16.7% growth over the past six months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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