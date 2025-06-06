Here's Why You Should Hold On to Range Resources Stock Right Now

Range Resources Corporation RRC is expected to see year-over-year earnings growth of 40.4% in 2025.

What's Favoring RRC Stock?

In its latest short-term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration projected 2025 Henry Hub spot natural gas at $4.12 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), significantly higher than last year’s $2.19 per MMBtu. The rising price of the commodity reflects growing demand following the increasing export of liquefied natural gas. This can benefit Range Resources since it is a leading natural gas explorer and producer.

RRC, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present, has decades of low-risk drilling inventory in Appalachia, brightening its production outlook. The company has lower well costs per lateral foot than many other upstream players. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The exploration and production player also focuses on strengthening its balance sheet. Over the past several years, Range Resources has consistently reduced its net debt load. The company has the lowest emission intensity among the upstream companies in the United States.

Risks to RRC’s Business

Range Resources maintains a disciplined approach to mergers and acquisitions, driven by the belief that its existing asset base, characterized by high quality and long production life, sets a high bar for any additions. Management has emphasized that any acquisition must match or exceed the quality and capital efficiency of its current inventory to be considered. While this cautious approach is smart, it also means the company may miss out on growth opportunities that come through mergers or acquisitions.

RRC’s overall operations are significantly exposed to extreme oil and natural gas price volatility. Other major exploration and production firms that are exposed to commodity price volatility are ConocoPhillips COP, Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG and Matador Resources Company MTDR.

ConocoPhillips has secured a solid production outlook on decades of drilling inventories across its low-cost and diversified upstream asset base. The resource base represents COP’s strong footprint in prolific acres in the United States, comprising Eagle Ford shale, the Permian Basin and Bakken shale.

Diamondback Energy, a leading pure-play Permian operator, reported ongoing enhancements in the average productivity per well in the Midland Basin. Thus, FANG will likely continue witnessing increased production volumes.

Matador Resources has a strong footprint in the prolific Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin. Over the past seven days, MTDR has not witnessed any earnings estimate revisions for 2025.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.