Here's Why You Should Hold Prudential (PRU) Stock For Now

Prudential Financial, Inc.’s PRU remains well-poised for growth, driven by higher net investment spread results, higher premiums, strategic acquisitions, favorable underwriting and effective capital deployment.

Earnings Surprise History

Prudential Financial has a decent surprise history, beating earnings estimates in six of the last seven reported quarters.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Prudential Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, PRU stock has lost 17.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 20.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity

PRU’s return on equity for the trailing 12 months is 9.2%, up 30 basis points (bps) year over year. This reflects efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Business Tailwinds

Prudential Financial’s international businesses, consisting of Life Planner and Gibraltar Life & Other, are likely to gain from continued business growth, lower expenses and higher net investment spread results. Higher premiums, policy charges and fee income attributable to the growth of business drive growth in Life Planner operations.



U.S. businesses should continue to gain from a higher net investment spread, which includes benefits from variable investment income and rising interest rates.

Favorable underwriting, owing to declining COVID-related mortality experience and lower expenses, on the back of cost savings initiatives should also add to the upside.



PRU continues to invest in acquisitions and partnerships that enable it to grow in emerging markets. In March 2022, it completed the acquisition of an initial minority stake in Alex Forbes in Africa. In June 2022, it established a partnership with Mercado Libre. This will enable it to deliver life insurance and accident and health products, which are customized for the platform's mass market customer base.



Prudential Financial expects to achieve the full $750 million cost savings target in 2022, which is one year ahead of the target date. The company recorded $175 million in cost savings in the second quarter for a total of $725 million of run-rate savings so far since 2019.



Prudential Financial’s solid financial position provides it with the flexibility to execute its transformation and invest in the long-term growth of businesses. Prudential has solid liquidity that includes a $4 billion credit facility and access to $3 billion of funding from a contingent capital facility.



The multi-line insurer expects to return $11 billion to shareholders via share buyback through the end of 2023. Its capital deployment is supported by its sturdy balance sheet strength that includes highly liquid assets, additional proceeds from divestitures and a capital position that continues to support an AA financial strength rating. Its current dividend yield of 5.5% is better than the industry average of 2.6%. This makes the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Prudential Financial’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $12.05, indicating an increase of 20.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is 9%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the multi-line insurance industry are James River Group Holdings, Ltd. JRVR, Radian Group Inc. RDN and Old Republic International Corporation ORI. While James River Group and Radian Group sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Old Republic International carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for James River Group’s 2022 and 2023 earnings implies 137% and 15.3% year-over-year growth, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JRVR’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 2.6% and 4.6% north, respectively, in the past 60 days. In the past year, the insurer has declined 32.7%.



Radian Group’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average earnings surprise being 29.51%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDN’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 16.1% and 9.7% north, respectively, in the past 60 days. In the past year, the insurer has declined 17.1%.



Old Republic International’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average earnings surprise being 15.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORI’s 2022 earnings has moved 4.2% north in the past 60 days. In the past year, the insurer has declined 11.1%.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Radian Group Inc. (RDN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Old Republic International Corporation (ORI): Free Stock Analysis Report



James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.