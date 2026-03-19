Here's Why You Should Hold OPK Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

OPKO Health, Inc. OPK is well positioned for growth in the coming quarters, supported by the potential of RAYALDEE. Optimism surrounding the stock is driven by RAYALDEE’s strong performance and strategic partnerships. However, stiff competition and overdependence on RAYALDEE remain key concerns.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 20% over the past six months compared with the industry's 6.8% decline. The S&P 500 has increased 0.2% in the said time frame.

This renowned multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company has a market capitalization of $903.3 million. OPK predicts 10% growth for 2026 and anticipates maintaining its strong performance going forward. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average beat being 41.97%.



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Factors Favoring OPK Stock

Strategic Transformation Boosting Profitability Outlook: OPKO’s divestiture of its oncology diagnostics assets has streamlined BioReference into a more focused, cost-efficient operation. Management highlighted a significantly reduced cost base, including nearly 29% workforce reduction, alongside improved margins and operational efficiencies.

The business is now centered on core clinical labs and the 4Kscore franchise, positioning it for positive operating income and cash flow in 2026. This restructuring reduces historical drag from unprofitable segments and enhances visibility into a more sustainable, profitability-driven diagnostics model.

ModeX Pipeline Advancing Well: ModeX has evolved into a multi-asset clinical-stage platform spanning oncology, vaccines and immunology, with several programs already in trials and more entering soon. The collaboration with Regeneron, potentially exceeding $1 billion in milestones plus royalties, validates the platform’s scientific value and de-risks development through partner-funded programs.

The Merck-partnered EBV vaccine and BARDA-backed infectious disease programs provide diversified, non-dilutive funding streams, strengthening OPKO’s ability to progress its pipeline without excessive capital strain.

Increasing Contributions From Partnerships and Royalty Streams: OPKO is increasingly benefiting from partnership-driven revenues, including rising profit share from Pfizer’s NGENLA and initial royalties from Lilly’s mazdutide launch in China. The Pfizer gross profit share reached a record $12.5 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting improved market penetration and tiered economics.

These recurring and scalable revenue streams diversify OPKO’s income base beyond its core operations, providing incremental upside with limited incremental cost. Over time, successful commercialization by partners could materially enhance cash flow stability.

Factors That May Offset the Gains for OPK

Persistent Revenue Decline Reflects Challenges: OPKO reported a 19% year-over-year revenue decline, largely caused by asset divestitures and restructuring of its diagnostics segment. While strategic, this transition reduces near-term scale and exposes the company to execution risk as it rebuilds growth from a smaller base.

The reliance on modest growth assumptions for BioReference and partnerships suggests limited organic growth visibility in the near term, making overall revenue recovery dependent on successful pipeline and partnership execution.

Continued Operating Losses and Elevated Cost Structure: Despite restructuring efforts, OPKO continues to incur losses, with an operating loss of $38.3 million during the fourth quarter and full-year 2026 expenses expected to significantly exceed revenues. The company’s cost base is heavily influenced by rising R&D investments, particularly in ModeX programs, which may delay profitability. While these investments are strategic, they create near-term earnings pressure and increase dependence on external funding and milestone payments to offset cash burn.

Estimate Trends of OPK

OPKO Health is witnessing a negative estimate revision trend for 2026. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its loss per share has widened 3 cents to 27 cents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2026 revenues and loss per share is pegged at $130.6 million and 7 cents, respectively. The estimate for revenues indicates a 12.9% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number, while that for loss implies a 30% improvement.

OPKO Health, Inc. Price

OPKO Health, Inc. price | OPKO Health, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Align Technology ALGN and Cardinal Health CAH.

Intuitive Surgical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15.7%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.24%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Intuitive Surgical’s shares have gained 8.9% against the industry’s 7.3% decline over the past six months.

Align Technology, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.1%. ALGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.16%.

ALGN’s shares have climbed 26.9% compared with the industry’s 16.7% growth over the past six months.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.3%.

CAH’s shares have rallied 46% compared with the industry’s 16.7% growth over the past six months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.