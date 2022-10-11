Here's Why You Should Hold Onto Ingersoll Rand (IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR is well-poised for growth, driven by strength across its diverse end markets, including mining & construction and industrial manufacturing despite headwinds from logistics and direct material cost inflation, and supply-chain challenges. Also, strength in IR’s medical, food and pharma businesses, and its solid product portfolio, innovation capabilities and a focus on boosting aftermarket businesses are likely to drive its performance in the quarters ahead.



In October 2022, IR inked a deal to acquire SPX FLOW’s Air Treatment unit. The buyout aligns with IR’s strategy of expanding its product offerings in the compressor vertical. The business unit will be integrated into IR’s IT&S segment.



Ingersoll Rand also acquired Dosatron International in the same month. The buyout expands its digital technology portfolio, opening up opportunities in hydroponics, horticulture, animal health, food safety, and sanitation and water treatment end markets. IR’s September 2022 acquisition of Westwood Technical Limited expands its IIoT offerings with Westwood Technical’s Aircom product line.



In the same month, Ingersoll Rand struck a deal to acquire Pedro Gil Construcciones Mecánicas, S.L., a manufacturer of positive displacement blowers, pumps and vacuum systems. The buyout is expected to expand IR’s Spanish footprint. Post completion of the acquisition, Pedro Gill will be integrated into IR’s Industrial Technologies and Services segment. It’s worth noting that in second-quarter 2022, buyouts drove IR’s revenues 5.2%.



Ingersoll Rand’s measures to reward its shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks are encouraging. In the first six months of 2022, IR paid out dividends of $16.2 million and bought back shares worth $253.7 million.



In light of the above-mentioned positives, we believe, investors should hold on to the Ingersoll Rand stock for now, as is suggested by its current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, the stock has increased 8.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.2%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the industrial products sector are discussed below:



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. EPAC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks.



EPAC’s earnings estimates have increased 9.1% for fiscal 2023 (ending August 2023) in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 8.1% in the past three months.



IDEX Corporation IEX presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). IEX’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 2.1%, on average.



In the past 60 days, IDEX’s earnings estimates have increased 0.1% for 2022. The stock has rallied 11.8% in the past three months.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR): Free Stock Analysis Report



IDEX Corporation (IEX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.