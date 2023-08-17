Here's Why You Should Hold Onto Dow (DOW) Stock for Now

Dow Inc. DOW is expected to benefit from cost synergy savings and productivity actions and investment in high-return projects. However, it faces challenges from soft demand due to weak global economic activities.



The company’s shares are down 4.8% over a year, compared with a 2.2% decline recorded by its industry.



Let’s find out why this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is worth retaining at the moment.

Cost and Growth Actions Favor DOW

Dow is expected to gain from cost and productivity initiatives. It focuses on maintaining cost and operational discipline. The company is realizing a full $300 million EBITDA run rate benefit from restructuring programs being initiated in the third quarter of 2020.



The company also expects its investment in digital initiatives to drive efficiency and allow it to realize $300 million EBITDA run rate by the end of 2023. The company is also implementing targeted actions focused on optimizing labor and purchased service costs, lowering turnaround spending and boosting productivity. Dow expects these initiatives to deliver $1 billion in cost savings in 2023. It delivered $250 million of savings under this program in the second quarter of 2023.



Moreover, DOW remains focused on investing in attractive areas through highly accretive projects. It is investing in several high-return growth projects including the expansion of downstream silicones capacity.



The company completed its Fort Saskatchewan expansion in 2021, which is expected to support higher polyethylene demand. The company also commissioned its fluidized catalytic dehydrogenation pilot plant in Louisiana in fourth-quarter 2022 to manufacture propylene for coatings, electronics and durables markets. It also delivered silicones downstream debottlenecking projects last year.



Dow’s disciplined and balanced capital allocation priorities are also supporting its “Decarbonize and Grow” strategy to deliver long-term value creation for its shareholders. The company expects the Decarbonize and Grow strategy to increase underlying earnings by $3 billion annually.

Weak Demand Ails

Dow faces headwinds from weaker demand in Europe and Asia Pacific. Lower consumer spending amid inflationary pressures is affecting demand in Europe. Global industrial activities have been affected by the weaker demand recovery in China. In the Performance Materials & Coatings segment, the company is seeing weaker demand in consumer electronics and industrial end markets.



Inflationary pressures are also impacting consumer durables and building and construction demand in Europe, affecting the Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment. Weak conditions across these markets are likely hurt volumes in third-quarter 2023. The challenging macroeconomic environment is expected to continue in the third quarter.



The company also faces headwinds from plant turnaround costs in the third quarter. It sees increased planned maintenance turnaround activities in the Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment in the quarter. These include the turnaround at its cracker in St. Charles. Dow expects an associated headwind of roughly $100 million in the third quarter. The company also expects a $100 million headwind on earnings in the third quarter associated with an outage at its Plaquemine glycol plant in Louisiana.

