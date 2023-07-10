Here's Why You Should Hold on to Tractor Supply (TSCO) Now

Tractor Supply Company TSCO is adapting to changing market dynamics and consistently achieving growth. The company's need-based, demand-driven business model has been proven resilient. Its steadfast commitment to meeting the needs of its customers has allowed it to establish a strong foothold in the industry.



Tractor Supply, the largest retail farm and ranch store chain in the United States, is optimistic about its prospects as it actively works to expand its competitive advantages. The company's Life Out Here strategy, aimed at enhancing the customer experience and meeting evolving demands, is progressing well.



TSCO experienced strong net sales growth of more than 9% in the first quarter of 2023. The company is confident about its overall outlook, citing continued share gains, the performance of its year-round product categories (driven by CUE products) and the successful scaling of strategic investments.



Management is optimistic about achieving net sales of $15-$15.3 billion in 2023, whereas comparable store sales are expected to grow 3.5-5.5%. The company recently raised its operating margin guidance to 10.1-10.3% from 9-9.5%.



On its last reported quarter’searnings call management highlighted that its mobile application was a significant contributor, accounting for more than 20% of its digital sales. The app's success is further evidenced by its impressive ranking among the top 100 shopping apps on the iOS store.



The above-mentioned achievement is a testament to the progress made in implementing Tractor Supply's ONETractor strategy, which aims to provide customers with a seamless and enhanced shopping experience. TSCO is committed to leveraging technology to meet evolving customer expectations and drive continued growth in the digital space.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strategic Acquisitions

Tractor Supply's top-line performance of first quarter was positively influenced by multiple factors, including the acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home, which was completed in October 2022. The addition of Orscheln Farm and Home contributed to the company's overall revenue growth. Tractor Supply's expansion efforts through store openings played another significant role in driving top-line growth.

Conclusion

Tractor Supply has introduced the Field Activity Support Team, and implemented various technological and service enhancements across its operations to support its growth initiatives. The company is also in the initial stages of transforming side lots and mature stores to enhance space productivity, implement effective merchandising strategies, and solidify its position as a national brand with local relevance.



These efforts demonstrate Tractor Supply's commitment to continually evolve and provide an exceptional retail experience to its customers. All said, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has been redefining strategies and upgrading capabilities to stay ahead of the curve.



TSCO’s shares have advanced 6.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 19.3%.

