Here's Why You Should Hold on to Thermo Fisher (TMO) Stock Now

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO has been gaining significant revenue contributions from its COVID-19 products and services. The company’s strategic acquisitions of PPD, Inc. and PeproTech raise investors’ confidence. However, foreign exchange headwinds and stiff competition are concerning.

Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 29.2% compared with 1.3% growth of the industry and the S&P 500 composite's rise of 15.7%.

The renowned medical and laboratory equipment provider has a market capitalization of $223.49 billion. Its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.3%.

Over the past five years, the company’s earnings grew 24.2%, way ahead of the industry’s 9% rise. The company’s long-term expected growth rate of 14% for earnings compares with the industry’s long-term growth expectation of 15.2%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors at Play

COVID-Related Progress: Thermo Fisher continued to develop COVID-19 testing, vaccines and therapies during the fourth quarter of 2021 as well. The company generated $2.45 billion in COVID-19 response-related revenues in this period. The emergence of the Omicron variant drove testing demand in the quarter. For full-year 2021, the company registered total response revenues of more than $9 billion, with $2 billion raised from vaccines and therapies.

Focus on International Markets: Thermo Fisher boasts of strong international operations and has witnessed consistent growth in high-growth and emerging markets. In the fourth quarter of 2021, its Europe, Asia Pacific and China businesses grew in high single digits, while its business in the rest of the world grew mid-single digits.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For full-year 2021, its business climbed in the double digits in North America while expanding by more than 25% in Europe. Thermo Fisher’s Asia-Pacific business increased more than 20% and in China it grew just under 20%. Business in the rest of the world grew in the mid-teens for 2021. The company continues to strengthen its foothold in emerging markets, such as China and India, and translate this success to other high-priority opportunities in South Korea, Russia and Brazil.

PPD Acquisition Seems Strategic: In December 2021, Thermo Fisher completed its $17.4-billion acquisition of PPD, Inc., a renowned global contract research organization providing clinical research services to the biopharma and biotech industry. Per management, the addition of PPD's leading clinical research services expands the company’s value proposition for its biotech and pharmaceutical customers, strengthening its work in bringing to market life-changing therapies that benefit patients worldwide. The acquisition is anticipated to expand Thermo Fishers’ global reach in the attractive, high-growth clinical research services industry.

Downsides

Exposure to Foreign Currency: Thermo Fisher derives more than 50% of its revenues from the international market, which exposes it to fluctuations in foreign currency rates. In the past several years, the company’s earnings were affected significantly on headwinds from foreign exchange.

Tough Competitive Pressure: On account of its diversified portfolio, Thermo Fisher faces different types of competitors, including a broad range of manufacturers and third-party distributors. The competitive landscape is quite tough, with changing technology and customer demands requiring continued research and development.

Estimate Trend

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Thermo Fisher’s 2022 earnings has moved 5.6% north to $22.52.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2022 revenues is pegged at $42.15 billion, suggesting a 7.5% rise from the 2021 reported figure.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are McKesson Corporation MCK, AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. BIO.

McKesson, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS of $6.15, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.38 by 14.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

McKesson has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.8%. MCK has gained 56.7% compared with the industry’s 9.8% growth in the past year.

AMN Healthcare, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 16.2%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering a surprise of 19.5%, on average.

AMN Healthcare has outperformed its industry over the past year. AMN has gained 41.6% versus the 52.1% industry decline.

Bio-Rad reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $3.21, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Bio-Rad has an earnings yield of 2.3%, which compares favorably with the industry’s negative yield. BIO surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 66.9%.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.