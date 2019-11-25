Here's Why You Should Hold on to Surmodics (SRDX) Stock Now

Surmodics, Inc. SRDX is well poised for growth on the back of persistent efforts to bolster research and development (R&D) functionalities and continued strength at Medical Devices unit. However, weak performance at Surmodics’ In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) unit remains a concern.



Shares of Surmodics have lost 29.9%, against the industry’s growth of 7.3% in a year’s time. Notably, the S&P 500 Index rallied 15.4% in the same timeframe.





The company, with a market capitalization of $542.7 million, is a leading provider of medical device and IVD technologies to the healthcare industry. It anticipates earnings to improve 10% in the next five years. Moreover, it has delivered a positive earnings surprise of 501.9% on average in the trailing four quarters.



Let’s delve deeper and analyze the factors that substantiate why it is alright to hold on to the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock for now.



What’s Deterring the Stock?



Weak performance at Surmodics’ IVD unit, thanks to lower volume of sales of the company’s distributed antigen products, has been adversely impacting performance over a considerable period of time.



Factors to Bolster Surmodics



Surmodics continues to gain from core Medical Devices unit, which witnessed significant contribution from its SurVeil agreement with Abbott. In fact, the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenues of $24.8 million included $7.6 million contribution from the same.



The company’s persistent efforts to bolster R&D stature have been a key catalyst. The company’s whole product solutions pipeline and sirolimus-based below-the-knee DCB program deserve a mention in this regard. Moreover, it has also been working through the preclinical studies for the data package that will be utilized to determine the readiness for first in-human clinical trial.



Given the company’s strength in the R&D prospects, it has long-term goals of generating EBITDA margins at or above 30% by fiscal 2021.



Strong outlook for fiscal 2020 instills optimism in the stock. Notably, the company initiated fiscal 2020 revenue expectation of $87-$91 million. This outlook includes revenues between $5.1 million and $5.5 million associated with the SurVeil-Abbott agreement.



Which Way Are Estimates Headed?



For 2020, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $89.4 million, indicating a decline of 10.7% from the prior-year reported figure. The same for earnings stands at a loss of 25 cents per share.



Stocks to Consider



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Conmed Corporation CNMD, Cardinal Health, Inc CAH and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc XRAY, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Conmed has a long-term earnings growth rate of 17%.



Cardinal Health has a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.2%.



DENTSPLY SIRONA has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.6%.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.