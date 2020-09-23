Here's Why You Should Hold on to ResMed (RMD) Stock for Now

ResMed Inc. RMD is gaining from robust segmental and international growth. Solid ventilator and mask sales along with a strong product portfolio are expected to contribute further. Robust demand for critical care products amid the pandemic is also expected to aid the company. However, stiff competition and reimbursement headwinds persist.

Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has outperformed the industry. The stock has gained 27% compared with a 12.2% rise for the S&P 500 and against a 3.7% decline for the industry.

The renowned designer, manufacturer and distributor of medical devices and cloud-based software solutions to manage respiratory disorders has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion. The company projects 13.9% growth for the next five years and expects to maintain strong segmental performance. Further, it has an earnings surprise of 23.2%, on average, for the trailing four quarters.

Let’s delve deeper.

Robust Critical Care Product Demand: We are optimistic about ResMed significantly scaling up its production of ventilators, masks and other respiratory devices, backed by ramped-up demand for its critical care products. In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company produced around 100,000 invasive and non-invasive ventilators, including bi-level positive-pressure ventilators. Per the company, its flagship ventilator — the Astral life-support ventilator — reached a peak of more than five times the company’s weekly production rates during the fiscal fourth quarter.



Other notable ventilators currently offered by the company include Astral, Stellar, Lumis, as well as non-invasive ventilators like AirCurve, Flexo and the GA. ResMed noted that the pandemic has led to the rapid expansion of its Telehealth services as well.

Product Portfolio: We are upbeat about ResMed’s impressive product line. This month, the company launched its first continuous positive airway pressure nasal mask with a memory foam cushion, the AirTouch N20. Other notable mask offerings from ResMed include AirFit F30i, nasal tube-up AirFit N30i and nasal pillows tube-up AirFit P30i.

ResMed, in May, launched ResMed MaskSelector, which is a digital tool for remote patient mask selection and sizing. In the same month, the company launched a cloud-based remote monitoring software for ventilators and Lumis bilevel devices across Europe, via its AirView platform.

Strong Q4 Results: ResMed’s robust fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results buoy optimism. It is encouraging to note that the company registered growth at a constant exchange rate in both key operating segments — Total Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software-as-a-Service. The reopening of sleep labs and physician practices across many geographies and the robust adoption of digital health solutions look encouraging. Expansion of both margins buoys optimism.

Downsides

Stiff Competition: ResMed operates in a highly competitive market for its sleep-disordered breathing products with respect to product price, features and reliability. The company faces stiff competition from biggies like Philips BV as well as regional manufacturers. Some of ResMed’s competitors, such as Löwenstein Medical GmbH + Co. KG, are affiliates of its customers. This makes it difficult for the company to compete with them.

Reimbursement Headwind: ResMed’s ability to sell products primarily depends on the extent to which coverage and reimbursement for its products will be available from government health administration authorities, private health insurers and other organizations. These third-party payers are increasingly challenging the prices charged for medical products and services and can deny coverage for treatments that may include the use of its products.

Estimate Trend

ResMed is witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for 2021. In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has moved 4.2% north to $4.68.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues is pegged at $702.4 million, which suggests a 3.1% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

